Bullets Found in McIntosh High School Restroom

Ellie White-Stevens
Two bullets were found Friday morning in a boys’ restroom at McIntosh High School, prompting an immediate response from school administrators and the school resource officer.

According to a letter sent to families by Principal Amy Hammock, a student reported the bullets in a restroom located in the math hallway. Administrators and the school resource officer searched the restroom and surrounding area and confirmed that no firearm was found and no threats were made.

A school spokesperson said McIntosh High School was not shut down as a result of the incident.

Hammock praised the student for reporting the situation quickly. “We are extremely grateful to the student who spoke up quickly,” she wrote, adding that prompt reporting is vital to maintaining school safety.

The letter also reminded families that items associated with weapons are strictly prohibited under the Fayette County Public Schools Code of Conduct and may result in disciplinary action. Parents were encouraged to speak with their children about reporting any safety concerns to a trusted adult.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priorities,” Hammock wrote.

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

