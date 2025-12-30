Thousands Gather at Trilith LIVE for Walk for Peace Monks

Between 3,000 and 4,000 people gathered Monday at Trilith LIVE to see Buddhist monks participating in a cross-country Walk for Peace, marking one of the largest crowds the pilgrimage has drawn so far, according to police.

Crowds began arriving hours before the monks reached the Fayetteville venue, filling green spaces, walkways, and nearby parking areas as families, children, and visitors from across the region waited in cold temperatures for their arrival. Many attendees held handmade signs welcoming the monks, while others followed the group’s progress on a live map shared online.

The monks arrived at Trilith LIVE at approximately 11:30 a.m., later than initially expected, after walking from Sharpsburg earlier that morning.

When they entered the venue, cheers and applause broke out as people called greetings and lifted phones to record photos and video. Several attendees likened the moment to the arrival of pop stars, with onlookers crowding walkways and craning for a view as the monks moved through the complex.

Stop at Peachtree City Town Hall

Earlier Monday morning, the monks briefly stopped at Peachtree City Town Hall, which sits directly along their route. There, they met with State Rep. Josh Bonner and Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard before continuing toward Fayetteville.

The group passed through Peachtree City during the morning commute along Georgia Highway 54, with police providing traffic support through the city’s busiest corridors.

In a statement following the visit, Learnard said the stop left a lasting impression on the community.

“Peachtree City was honored to be chosen for a stop by the monks who were making their way across the country,” Learnard said. “By their example, they share a message of love, peace, and mindful presence. Hundreds of residents lined our paths to wave, shout a welcome, or share a small gift. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that moved many people to tears.”

Local hikers walk alongside monks

Members of the Peachtree City Ladies Hiking Club joined the monks for part of their walk through the city, traveling approximately 1.25 miles alongside the group.

According to Heidi Becker, founder of the club, about 20 members gathered at City Hall early Monday morning to welcome the monks before walking with them.

“We walked 1.25 miles with the monks to express our appreciation for their efforts and for bringing a message of hope to our city,” Becker said. “It was fun and very moving, bringing some of the ladies to tears during the monks’ gracious comments to our citizens.”

Becker said the hiking club organized the walk to support the monks’ mission.

“Peace, compassion, goodness, and kindness are sentiments I can get behind,” she said.

Becker noted the Peachtree City Ladies Hiking Club has more than 1,500 members and regularly participates in community walks and service events across the region.

Why the route came through Peachtree City

The monks’ decision to walk through Peachtree City was influenced by Tami Morris, a Peachtree City resident who volunteered with the Georgia coordinator for the Walk for Peace and helped facilitate local logistics.

Morris, who formerly led a local nonprofit and remains active in community volunteer work, began coordinating with organizers in August. Based on those conversations, the monks’ original route was adjusted to pass through Peachtree City before continuing toward Fayetteville.

Morris also assisted with coordinating the City Hall stop and the later lunch gathering at Trilith LIVE, which required rapid coordination during a holiday week after the monks arrived earlier than expected due to favorable weather along their route.

Why people came

Among those waiting at Trilith LIVE was Breanna Neurbauer, a Fayetteville native visiting from Germany, who attended with her nearly 2-year-old son, Luka.

“I live in Germany, and I was expecting to miss this,” Neurbauer said. “The fact that they’re coming through while we’re still here is just — what they’re doing is very honorable and special.”

Neurbauer said she had been following the monks’ progress on a live map and believed the walk would not reach the area until after her family returned overseas.

“We fly back to Germany December 31, and I kept thinking we’d be gone before they came,” she said. “Then they started making really good time, and I just felt like I needed to see this. The world needs peace right now.”

She said it was important for Luka to witness the moment, even at a young age.

“I try to explain it to him what they’re doing and what it’s for,” Neurbauer said. “For him to be able to be a part of that and experience that, I think it’s important.”

Niya Kenny, who said she drove about 40 minutes from Atlanta after seeing the event shared widely on social media, said she arrived more than an hour early and was willing to wait.

“I just wanted to take part in showing up for the peaceful walk,” Kenny said. “I’ve been here since about 10:23, but it’s already worth the wait. I know it’s going to be worth it.”

Niccole Anthony, who said she had also been following the walk’s progress online, said she came to experience the spirit behind the journey.

“I want to experience the energy that they’re bringing all the way from Texas,” Anthony said. “I want to feel the peace. It’s really an amazing journey.”

Anthony said she was struck by the physical endurance required of the monks.

“Some of them don’t even have shoes,” she said. “It’s amazing how far they can push their bodies.”

What the Walk for Peace is

The Walk for Peace is a 2,300-mile pilgrimage from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., undertaken by Buddhist monks affiliated with the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Texas. Walking at an average pace of about four miles per hour, the monks travel through communities across the country to promote peace, compassion, mindfulness, and nonviolence.

The group typically pauses twice daily — once for lunch and once in the evening — allowing community members to observe, reflect, and interact respectfully.

A long stop and a calm crowd

After arriving at Trilith LIVE, the monks walked throughout the venue before entering The Shipyard, where lunch had been prepared. Rather than following their usual routine of eating first, the monks spent extended time engaging with the crowd both before and after lunch, greeting visitors, chanting, speaking briefly, and offering blessings.

Police, EMS, and firefighters were stationed throughout the venue to support the gathering.

Despite the size of the crowd, the atmosphere remained orderly as attendees waited and later exited the venue.

Trilith reflects on hosting the visit

In a statement, Tia Miller of Trilith said the visit reflected the community-focused values behind the development.

“Community is one of the foundational pillars that Trilith is built upon, so witnessing the Monks Peace Walk pass through Trilith was incredibly meaningful,” Miller said. “Seeing people from different religions, demographics, and walks of life come together in the spirit of peace, community, and unity was truly inspiring.”

Miller said more than 4,000 people gathered at the venue and credited staff and first responders for supporting the event.

“I am incredibly proud of how the Trilith team sprang into action to accommodate not only the monks, but also the volunteers and community members who participated,” she said. “A special thank you to Fayette County law enforcement and our Trilith LIVE team—who had just opened and graciously assisted with space and support.”

“This event beautifully demonstrated that when we choose unity, we are all able to be well and do good together,” Miller said.

After several hours at Trilith LIVE, the monks departed in the early afternoon and continued east toward Washington, D.C., where the Walk for Peace is expected to conclude in early 2026.