Local church congregation organizes Christmas service project to serve children in hospitals around the county.

The Citizen
Members of the Flat Creek Congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gathered on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 for their Christmas service project. Women, young women and children helped collect and sort old and broken crayons into colors to be shipped to The Crayon Initiative, a non-profit that melts them down and makes crayons into shapes that are easy to use and don’t roll off patient’s hospital tables. Children’s Heathcare Of Atlanta is a recipient of these crayons.

For more information about The Crayon Initiative, please visit their website: https://thecrayoninitiative.org/

20+ gallon-sized bags of crayons were collected, sorted and donated. 

The congregation also collected dozens of books to be put into Little Libraries throughout our community. 

“We are grateful to find small ways to serve our community this Christmas season,” said Bishop Jordan Jones.

