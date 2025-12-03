Fayette County Public Schools’ Public Information Officer Wins Multiple IABC Atlanta Golden Flame Awards, Including Best in Show

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 970 | Comments 0

Fayette County Public Schools’ Public Information Officer Wins Multiple IABC Atlanta Golden Flame Awards, Including Best in Show

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 970 | Comments 0

Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) is proud to announce that Public Information Officer Melinda Berry-Dreisbach has earned three IABC Atlanta Golden Flame Awards, including Gold awards in Communications Management for the Meet Mr. Ted and Launching Launch Fayette marketing campaigns, and the Student Advocacy Specialist (SAS) Explainer Video. The Meet Mr. Ted campaign also received the prestigious Best in Show award in the Communications Management category.

The Golden Flame Awards represent the highest standard of excellence for strategic communications in the Atlanta region. All entries are evaluated by senior-level IABC professionals from chapters across North America using the same global criteria as the International IABC Gold Quill Awards—one of the most respected benchmarks in the industry.

This means every win reflects more than eye-catching creative work; it recognizes clear strategy, effective execution, and measurable impact.

“I am incredibly humbled by this recognition,” said Berry-Dreisbach. “Winning alongside major corporations with large teams and big budgets shows that thoughtful strategy and purpose-driven storytelling can have just as much impact, even with limited resources. I’m proud that our work at Fayette County Public Schools stands shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best communicators in the industry.”

This year’s Golden Flame Award recipients included organizations such as Colonial Pipeline, Georgia Power, Piedmont Healthcare, and Georgia System Operation Corporation. Berry-Dreisbach’s wins highlight the high level of strategic communication taking place within FCPS, demonstrating that the district’s Public Relations Department delivers industry-leading work that elevates community engagement, strengthens trust, and supports critical district initiatives.

The recognized FCPS projects include:

  • Meet Mr. Ted – Gold & Best in Show (Communications Management): A creative recruitment campaign spotlighting a beloved crossing guard and elevating awareness of the district’s need for additional support staff.
  • Launching Launch Fayette – Gold (Communications Management): A strategic plan promoting Fayette County’s first business incubator, designed to empower local entrepreneurs and strengthen community partnerships.
  • Student Advocacy Specialist Explainer Video – Gold (Communications Management): A clear and empathetic video clarifying the role of SAS staff in supporting students experiencing challenges and crisis situations.

“IABC represents a global network of more than 8,000 communication professionals,” added Berry-Dreisbach. “To be recognized by peers who deeply understand the work is truly an honor.”

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen December 4, 2025

Applications Open for Georgia Brownfield Associa...
Applications Open for Georgia Brownfield Associa...

Business

By The Citizen December 3, 2025

Coweta & Fayette students spotlighted in Civ...
Coweta & Fayette students spotlighted in Civ...

Education

By The Citizen December 1, 2025

School Nutrition Program honored with Georgia Fa...
School Nutrition Program honored with Georgia Fa...

Education

By The Citizen November 24, 2025

Oliver wins Voice of Democracy scholarship
Oliver wins Voice of Democracy scholarship

Education

By The Citizen November 24, 2025

Kedron creatures come to life with Whitewater’s ...
Kedron creatures come to life with Whitewater’s ...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top