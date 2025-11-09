Marie Broder Announces Retirement as Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney

Marie G. Broder, the District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit — which serves four Georgia counties (Fayette, Pike, Spalding, and Upson) — announced Wednesday that she will retire from her post effective January 3, 2026.

Broder said the decision followed “a great deal of thought and consultation” with her family and colleagues. She began her legal career in prosecution and has served as district attorney for the four-county circuit, which includes Fayette, Spalding, Pike, and Upson counties.

“My legal career began in prosecution, and I have devoted my adult life to seeking justice for those who are victims of crimes,” Broder said. “Over the last 15 years, I have tried numerous cases to verdict and, in doing so, have seen both horrible evil and miraculous redemption. I am extraordinarily proud of my career and the successful team that I have assembled to continue a legacy of excellence.”

Broder noted that she will leave the office “in the capable hands” of Chief Assistant District Attorney David J. Studdard, who will lead the office following her departure. “I have full faith in his ability to protect and serve this Circuit,” she said.

In retirement, Broder said she plans to spend more time with her husband and daughter and help her father run the family cattle operation. “As I close this chapter of my life, I bid farewell to some of the finest people I have ever known, and I shall miss them terribly,” she said.

Studdard praised Broder’s leadership and commitment to victims of crime. “Her dedication to victims of crime and her unwavering commitment to the citizens of the Griffin Judicial Circuit has been inspirational,” Studdard said. “I, along with the entire office, are sad to see her leave; however, we are excited for her as she begins this new and exciting chapter in her life.”

He added that he will “work hard every day for the Griffin Judicial Circuit” as the office continues its mission under his leadership.