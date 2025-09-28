Starr’s Mill aviation students study WWII planes

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 484 | Comments 0

Starr’s Mill aviation students study WWII planes

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 484 | Comments 0

Starr’s Mill High Fundamentals of Aerospace students got an up-close look at World War II airplanes with a field trip to Falcon Field. 

Both of the school’s Fundamentals of Aerospace classes took a field trip with teacher Stacy Brown where they visited the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) building. The trip gave them the opportunity to explore historic aircraft, learn about aviation history, and connect classroom lessons with real-world aerospace experiences. 

The CAF presenters showed them the P-51 Mustang and the Douglas Dauntless. Students learned about the different designs of each airplane (riveting verses spot welding on the aircraft skin), different weapons used, and purposes of each airplane. One was a bomber and a carrier-based Navy airplane, the other a land-based fighter. They also got to see the gun turrets from the B-17 bomber that the CAF have in the hanger. 

“It was a short, but informative trip!” said Brown.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen September 28, 2025

McIntosh students get grateful
McIntosh students get grateful

Education

By The Citizen September 28, 2025

Flat Rock named Title I Distinguished School
Flat Rock named Title I Distinguished School

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens September 24, 2025

Crabapple Lane Elem. Students learn journalism f...
Crabapple Lane Elem. Students learn journalism f...

Education

By The Citizen September 24, 2025

McIntosh Celebrates Academic Athletes and Coach ...
McIntosh Celebrates Academic Athletes and Coach ...

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens September 24, 2025

Fayette Board Recognizes Leaders, Reviews Financ...
Fayette Board Recognizes Leaders, Reviews Financ...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top