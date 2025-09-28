Starr’s Mill aviation students study WWII planes

Starr’s Mill High Fundamentals of Aerospace students got an up-close look at World War II airplanes with a field trip to Falcon Field.

Both of the school’s Fundamentals of Aerospace classes took a field trip with teacher Stacy Brown where they visited the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) building. The trip gave them the opportunity to explore historic aircraft, learn about aviation history, and connect classroom lessons with real-world aerospace experiences.

The CAF presenters showed them the P-51 Mustang and the Douglas Dauntless. Students learned about the different designs of each airplane (riveting verses spot welding on the aircraft skin), different weapons used, and purposes of each airplane. One was a bomber and a carrier-based Navy airplane, the other a land-based fighter. They also got to see the gun turrets from the B-17 bomber that the CAF have in the hanger.

“It was a short, but informative trip!” said Brown.