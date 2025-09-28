Flat Rock named Title I Distinguished School

Flat Rock Middle has been named a 2025 Georgia Title I Distinguished School.

The honor places Flat Rock among the top 5% of Georgia’s Title I schools for overall performance, based on combined ELA and Math scores, from the FY24 school year.

As a result of this achievement, Flat Rock is eligible to apply for the prestigious 2025 National ESEA Distinguished School Award. Each year, only two schools per state are selected for this national honor by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) — making this a truly significant recognition of outstanding academic achievement.