Flat Rock named Title I Distinguished School

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 506 | Comments 0

Flat Rock named Title I Distinguished School

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 506 | Comments 0

Flat Rock Middle has been named a 2025 Georgia Title I Distinguished School. 

The honor places Flat Rock among the top 5% of Georgia’s Title I schools for overall performance, based on combined ELA and Math scores, from the FY24 school year. 

As a result of this achievement, Flat Rock is eligible to apply for the prestigious 2025 National ESEA Distinguished School Award. Each year, only two schools per state are selected for this national honor by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) — making this a truly significant recognition of outstanding academic achievement. 

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen September 28, 2025

Starr’s Mill aviation students study WWII planes
Starr’s Mill aviation students study WWII planes

Education

By The Citizen September 28, 2025

McIntosh students get grateful
McIntosh students get grateful

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens September 24, 2025

Crabapple Lane Elem. Students learn journalism f...
Crabapple Lane Elem. Students learn journalism f...

Education

By The Citizen September 24, 2025

McIntosh Celebrates Academic Athletes and Coach ...
McIntosh Celebrates Academic Athletes and Coach ...

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens September 24, 2025

Fayette Board Recognizes Leaders, Reviews Financ...
Fayette Board Recognizes Leaders, Reviews Financ...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top