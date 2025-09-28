Fayette Jury Convicts Man of Aggravated Stalking

A Fayette County jury found Kanchan Sinha guilty of two counts of aggravated stalking in late August.

The case, tried before Chief Judge Scott Ballard, stemmed from repeated contact with Sinha’s ex-wife despite a permanent restraining order. Prosecutors showed that Sinha sent her numerous messages, photos, and songs in 2024, even after being arrested and released on bond.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Monique Harris, who prosecuted the case, said the verdict sends a clear message. “When a defendant repeatedly disobeys a court’s order not to contact a victim, it makes the victim feel helpless and gives unwarranted power to the defendant,” Harris said. “I am happy with the jury’s verdict and that we were able to send a message that there are consequences for these types of acts and that our office will not wait until something more dangerous happens before we seek justice on behalf of these victims.”

The Fayetteville Police Department investigated the case, which also included evidence of a prior stalking conviction against Sinha in 2021.