Get a Pet of the Week, Cookie

Loving, Loyal, and Longing for a Home

Cookie may just be one of the sweetest dogs to ever grace the halls of Fayette County Animal Shelter. At 2 years old and about 70 pounds, she’s a gentle, loving girl who adores people and gets along well with other dogs. Her warm eyes and kind demeanor tell you everything you need to know—this girl has a big heart.

Cookie was once adopted by a family who loved her deeply. She fit right in and gave her whole heart in return. Then, due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, she was returned to the shelter, and it was an emotional goodbye. She grieved that loss. She stopped eating. She withdrew. The sadness was real and truly heartbreaking.

Thankfully, Cookie is starting to come back to life. She’s eating again. Wagging her tail again. Hoping again. What she truly needs now is another chance to be part of a family, to feel safe, settled, and loved all over again.

She’s house-ready, up to date on vaccines, spayed, microchipped, and ready to move in. She’s incredibly polite, almost as if she asks permission before doing anything, and has a calm, beautiful soul that makes everyone who meets her fall a little in love.

Cookie is available for adoption at Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open seven days a week—Monday through Fridayfrom 11–5, and weekends from 12–5. Come meet Cookie and show her that she can be loved again.

