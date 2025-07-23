Coweta Samaritan Clinic Returns Donation from The Liberty Group Amid Legal Investigation

Coweta Samaritan Clinic Returns Donation from The Liberty Group Amid Legal Investigation

Newnan, GA – July 23, 2025 – The Coweta Samaritan Clinic has returned an unsolicited charitable donation received from The Liberty Group in October 2022 to the Court-Appointed Receiver managing the ongoing investigation involving The Liberty Group and its principal, Brant Frost IV.

This action was taken in light of serious allegations that The Liberty Group and Mr. Frost were engaged in a Ponzi scheme, as detailed in recent court filings. The Clinic was unaware of any impropriety on the part of The Liberty Group or Mr. Frost at the time the donation was received.

“As a faith-based organization committed to the highest ethical standards and the trust of our community, we believe it is our responsibility to respond swiftly and transparently when questions of financial impropriety arise,” said Kelly Hines, Executive Director of Coweta Samaritan Clinic. “We have returned the funds in full to the Receiver and will continue to cooperate with any necessary proceedings.”

“When the news about The Liberty Group and Mr. Frost first came to light, we quickly decided that we cannot, in good conscience keep funds that were wrongfully, and possibly illegally, taken from investors by The Liberty Group and then donated to our Clinic. While it was not a large donation, we believe that it is entirely proper to return those funds to the Court-Appointed Receiver so that they may be distributed to investors who were the victims of the alleged Ponzi scheme,” said Steve Swope, the Treasurer of the Samaritan Clinic.

The Coweta Samaritan Clinic remains dedicated to providing free, compassionate medical care to uninsured adults in Coweta County. The Clinic is grateful for the continued support of donors who share its mission of service, integrity, and community health.

