Keller Williams Peachtree City Empowers Local Community with Impactful Partnerships on RED Day

Keller Williams Realty Peachtree City proudly showcased its unwavering commitment to the community during its annual RED Day event (Renew, Energize, Donate), a company-wide day of service that unites Keller Williams associates worldwide in acts of kindness and compassion.

On May 8th, our local Keller Williams agents stepped away from their usual business to make a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve. This tradition embodies Keller Williams’ core belief: true success is measured not just by transactions, but by the positive impact made in people’s lives.

This year, the Peachtree City office forged powerful partnerships with four impactful local organizations:

  • Sleep in Heavenly Peace – Volunteers built and  beds for children in need, ensuring that every child has a safe and comfortable place to sleep.
  • Bloom – Agents provided essential man-power and heartfelt support to help foster children get the essential supplies they need.
  • Real Life Center – Associates helped local families gain access to vital resources, food, and long-term stability, empowering them to overcome challenging times.
  • Local Public Safety – The team donated “Kare Bears” from Kares for Kids to police officers and firefighters, giving them a comforting tool to help soothe children during distressing emergencies.

Beyond RED Day, Keller Williams Peachtree City remains deeply committed to year-round outreach, always working to strengthen and uplift the community it proudly calls home.

