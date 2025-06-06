Flat Creek Floyd, beloved alligator of Peachtree City, has died after a hit-and-run incident

Flat Creek Floyd, the beloved and unofficial mascot of Peachtree City, died following a hit-and-run incident on Highway 74. According to the Peachtree City Police Department, the 12-foot alligator was struck by a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. near the Wilshire Publix and was left injured.

Upon discovery, Floyd was taken to medical professionals by first responders. Due to the nature of his injuries, the difficult decision was made to euthanize him.

Peachtree City will continue to honor and remember Floyd, the alligator who took the town by surprise with his ability to thrive in a developed area. A symbol of beautiful wildlife in our own backyard, Floyd won over the hearts of Peachtree City residents.

“I think we all loved the mystique of wondering whether, or where, Flat Creek Floyd lurked,” said Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard. “I think, also, we liked knowing that a 12-foot alligator could thrive in Peachtree City, that preserving our greenspaces and untouched nature areas is that close to us and that important to all of us.”

Floyd was buried respectfully behind the police station. Mayor Learnard expressed interest in holding a tribute to celebrate the life and legacy of the cherished creature. Flat Creek Floyd will be missed dearly, but his memory will continue to be a part of Peachtree City. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the Fayette County Animal Shelter.