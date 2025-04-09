Traffic Notification – Hwy 54 and Line Creek

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 1709 | Comments 0
The logo for Peachtree City

Traffic Notification – Hwy 54 and Line Creek

The Citizen
The logo for Peachtree City
Share this Post
Views 1709 | Comments 0
This notification was sent out via email to residents in Peachtree City the morning of April 9.
Earlier this morning, a dump truck struck the traffic light mast arm at Hwy 54 and Line Creek Drive. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The incident caused significant damage to the mast arm. As a result, traffic adjustments have been made while the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) makes repairs to the traffic light:
Hwy 54 Westbound: Traffic is limited to one lane only.Hwy 54 Eastbound: Traffic is flowing normally.Line Creek Drive Access (RaceTrac, Ulta, etc.): Entry and exit are limited to right-in and right-out.
GDOT is on-site and has dispatched a specialized crew to install a temporary pole to maintain traffic signal operations. Traffic delays are expected in this area. The Peachtree City Police Department continues to monitor the area, and we will provide updates through social media as new information becomes available.
As of 8:20AM, no update from GA DOT was available.
The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

RELATED POSTS

Breaking News

By Ellie White-Stevens March 3, 2025

Domestic Violence stand-off in Peachtree City en...
Domestic Violence stand-off in Peachtree City en...

Breaking News

By Cal Beverly September 30, 2024

Air quality monitoring locally follows Rockdale ...
Air quality monitoring locally follows Rockdale ...

Breaking News

By The Citizen August 2, 2023

People and pets should avoid algae in Lake Peach...
People and pets should avoid algae in Lake Peach...

Breaking News

By Steve Brown March 6, 2023

How would Fayette, Peachtree City and Tyrone han...
How would Fayette, Peachtree City and Tyrone han...

Breaking News

By Steve Brown March 6, 2023

What if a freight train with hazardous material ...
What if a freight train with hazardous material ...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
image(37)
Scroll to Top