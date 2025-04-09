Traffic Notification – Hwy 54 and Line Creek

This notification was sent out via email to residents in Peachtree City the morning of April 9.

Earlier this morning, a dump truck struck the traffic light mast arm at Hwy 54 and Line Creek Drive. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident caused significant damage to the mast arm. As a result, traffic adjustments have been made while the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) makes repairs to the traffic light:

Hwy 54 Westbound: Traffic is limited to one lane only.Hwy 54 Eastbound: Traffic is flowing normally.Line Creek Drive Access (RaceTrac, Ulta, etc.): Entry and exit are limited to right-in and right-out.

GDOT is on-site and has dispatched a specialized crew to install a temporary pole to maintain traffic signal operations. Traffic delays are expected in this area. The Peachtree City Police Department continues to monitor the area, and we will provide updates through social media as new information becomes available.

As of 8:20AM, no update from GA DOT was available.