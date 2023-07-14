Dangerous fruit

A movie called “Sound of Freedom” premiered on July 4th and powerfully portrays the efforts of Tim Ballard to rescue children from human trafficking and pedophilia rings.

Surprisingly, it outperformed the new Indiana Jones movie on its opening day, especially on a per-screen basis. It has both shocked and moved people to take notice of this incredible evil that permeates our society. Sadly, the United States is the number one consumer of pedophilia and its related perversions.

While the movie has received mainly positive reviews from critics and fans, there are some voices finding fault with the film for stoking a “moral hazard” and generating QAnon-like hysteria about a problem which, they claim, isn’t as serious as the movie portrays.

These folks, who write for left-wing outlets like Rolling Stone and The Guardian, claim the movie has a political agenda because it appeals to conservative Christians who, for some strange reason, become outraged when they see children being abducted, sexually abused, and exploited for their organs.

It reminds me of the cabal of left-leaning journalists, scientists and politicians who protected the Chinese communists by claiming any suggestion that Covid-19 came from China was paranoid, racist conspiracy-mongering.

These same types also claim any criticism of the flood of illegal immigrants is racist and therefore off-limits for polite society. Ironic that one of the main factors driving a recent increase in human trafficking is our de facto open border, so perhaps it’s no coincidence that the same type of leftist critic would want to minimize the seriousness of the problem as portrayed in “Sound of Freedom.”

At best, this is a typical case of the left covering its backside for the tragedy and suffering created by their agenda and demented policies. Whether dismissing a serious film about the evils of child exploitation, or giving cover to the CCP, or excusing illegal immigration as just compensation for white supremacy, the left shows that it is always willing to permit and even encourage human suffering to achieve its goals.

At worst, this kind of gas-lighting is a deliberate attempt to foster the very evils that the left claims don’t really exist. Whatever their motivations, when your political program requires the constant suppression of inconvenient truths, lies about your political and cultural opposites, and results—intentionally or not—in the abuse and death of children, then you have to take a good, hard look at what you believe.

I am against human trafficking, pedophilia, covering up for evil regimes, or allowing criminal syndicates to exploit our open border for all sorts of illegal activity.

The other side, by dismissing these things as “QAnon adjacent” or racist conspiracy-mongering may believe they are on the right side of history and morality, but in fact they are useful idiots doing the bidding of Satan himself.

As Christ said, “you can judge a tree by its fruits,” and I can’t imagine a more insidious harvest than the ruined and lost lives of thousands and millions (through abortion) of children.

Trey Hoffman

Peachtree City, Ga.