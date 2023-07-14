Dangerous fruit

A movie called “Sound of Freedom” premiered on July 4th and powerfully portrays the efforts of Tim Ballard to rescue children from human trafficking and pedophilia rings.
Surprisingly, it outperformed the new Indiana Jones movie on its opening day, especially on a per-screen basis. It has both shocked and moved people to take notice of this incredible evil that permeates our society. Sadly, the United States is the number one consumer of pedophilia and its related perversions.
While the movie has received mainly positive reviews from critics and fans, there are some voices finding fault with the film for stoking a “moral hazard” and generating QAnon-like hysteria about a problem which, they claim, isn’t as serious as the movie portrays.
These folks, who write for left-wing outlets like Rolling Stone and The Guardian, claim the movie has a political agenda because it appeals to conservative Christians who, for some strange reason, become outraged when they see children being abducted, sexually abused, and exploited for their organs.
It reminds me of the cabal of left-leaning journalists, scientists and politicians who protected the Chinese communists by claiming any suggestion that Covid-19 came from China was paranoid, racist conspiracy-mongering.
These same types also claim any criticism of the flood of illegal immigrants is racist and therefore off-limits for polite society. Ironic that one of the main factors driving a recent increase in human trafficking is our de facto open border, so perhaps it’s no coincidence that the same type of leftist critic would want to minimize the seriousness of the problem as portrayed in “Sound of Freedom.”
At best, this is a typical case of the left covering its backside for the tragedy and suffering created by their agenda and demented policies. Whether dismissing a serious film about the evils of child exploitation, or giving cover to the CCP, or excusing illegal immigration as just compensation for white supremacy, the left shows that it is always willing to permit and even encourage human suffering to achieve its goals.
At worst, this kind of gas-lighting is a deliberate attempt to foster the very evils that the left claims don’t really exist. Whatever their motivations, when your political program requires the constant suppression of inconvenient truths, lies about your political and cultural opposites, and results—intentionally or not—in the abuse and death of children, then you have to take a good, hard look at what you believe.
I am against human trafficking, pedophilia, covering up for evil regimes, or allowing criminal syndicates to exploit our open border for all sorts of illegal activity.
The other side, by dismissing these things as “QAnon adjacent” or racist conspiracy-mongering may believe they are on the right side of history and morality, but in fact they are useful idiots doing the bidding of Satan himself.
As Christ said, “you can judge a tree by its fruits,” and I can’t imagine a more insidious harvest than the ruined and lost lives of thousands and millions (through abortion) of children.
Trey Hoffman
Peachtree City, Ga.
This is a bizarre letter even by Hoffman’s partisan standards. Decent people (read the vast majority) across the political spectrum condemn sexual abuse in general and child abuse in particular as abhorrent. Whether the perpetrators are Catholic priests, Southern Baptist clergy, or Jeffry Epstein and company – all well-documented abusers – the practice is anathema. No point on the political spectrum can claim to have all of its members with clean hands, and despite Trey’s attempt to frame this as a partisan issue, it clearly is not.
I agree with the 1st century Galilean that Trey quotes, “Wherefore, by their fruits ye shall know them,” and it’s plain to see that Hoffman can’t help picking cherries.
My first thought on seeing Trey Hoffman’s name here again was: “Thank God Trey’s OK!” I was worried when his missives disappeared for months. Welcome back Trey.
My second thought was: “Dear God please don’t let anyone believe Trey’s assessment of the Sound of Freedom.”
That film says it is based on a true story, but there is no true story about its subject Tim Ballard and his organization called Operation Underground Railroad. Please check out the reporting by Anna Merlan that goes back several years in her trying to get facts/truth about Ballard and OUR. It is a frustrating exercise in the founder and the organization’s obfuscation.
A huge amount of funding for OUR, which has annual incomes in the $50 million range with a dubious not-for-profit 501c3 designation protecting the money from taxation, comes from media personality Glen Beck and LDS individuals and organizations, which is fine in itself — but OUR doesn’t seem to do anything, and when they do, it doesn’t help.
(Stories of OUR “undercover” operatives posing as pedophiles shopping for young children — creating the demand themselves and then pretending they busted traffickers or of OUR raids that claim to liberate women and children and actually drag sex workers from a job they are doing to make ends meet or of actual raids that remove women and children from trafficking but then have nowhere to take the victims for aftercare and no means of providing for them — supposedly some have even just been put out on the street where they are prey to traffickers again!)
OUR provided a list of US police departments they claimed to partner with, and most of those departments had no idea what OUR was. A couple of them had received police dogs donated by OUR, but even then, the funding for those dogs came from an LDS-based charity of the Doterra essential oil multi-level-marketing company. OUR has provided no accountability for what they do with their funding, except pay their founder a salary of nearly $1 million a year.
And Ballard himself seems to have trouble with the truth. He has often used the story of a girl he called Liliana in fund raising and in his political attempts to “build a wall.” Journalist Merlan investigated the story of the actual Liliana and found that it is a far different tale than the yarn Ballard spins. He says (sometimes, this number changes in his recounting) that Liliana was kidnapped in Mexico at the age of 11 and then trafficked to the USA through the open borders where she was forced into sex work until OUR helped her escape. He claims that she is now in a loving home, taking her GED, and on the fast track to become a citizen.
All of that is untrue except for the fact she was trafficked and she escaped. She was trafficked at the age of 13 by a 17-year-old with whom she was involved romantically; she willingly went with him and his family to the USA. She was then forced into sex work, and when she was 17 she escaped. OUR had nothing to do with her escape nor with finding her a “loving home.” Nor is she on the fast track to become a citizen. Ballard met her some years after her escape, probably when she was in her 20’s, heard her story, and began using it as his own — even going so far as to say she believed a border wall would have kept her from being trafficked, which is nonsense.
This is the kind of perfidy on which Sound of Freedom is based, and no one ought to believe any of it.
That said, I agree with Trey that “I am against human trafficking, pedophilia, covering up for evil regimes, or allowing criminal syndicates to exploit our open border for all sorts of illegal activity.”
But when it comes to trafficking, it’s not work for commandos or mercenaries as OUR pretends it is. I am sorry this is such a long rant, but there are legitimate organizations that do the real work of helping women and children escape trafficking, and it is nuanced. You can’t go in and bang the door down, grab the victims, and say “You’re free!” and forget about them. That just puts them in a worse place than they were.
There’s a whole system of identifying who is trafficked and who is simply a sex worker trying to make a living, of finding a safe space for the victims and providing them with physical and emotional care while they recover, and helping them find their way home or, in the case their family trafficked them or rejects them, providing the training to give them the means to provide for themselves so they aren’t vulnerable to traffickers again.
This is an important issue, but Sound of Freedom doesn’t address it. If you are tempted to see the film and/or believe it presents reality, please do more research on this subject. And if you want to help trafficked people, consider donating to/getting involved with Shared Hope International in the USA or Project Rescue internationally.
Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.