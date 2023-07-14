David (Dick) Retho Dutton, 81, formerly of Calhoun, Ga.

David “Dick” Retho Dutton, age 81, formerly of Calhoun, GA, passed away on July 11, 2023, after a battle with cancer. His family was by his side as he went to be with God.

David was born June 13, 1942, in Atlanta, GA. His father was the late US Army Air Corp S/SGT Hulon Boyce Dutton, of Sonoraville, GA, who died in a B-17 “Flying Fortress” plane crash during a training exercise in December 1942 in Billings, MT.

His mother was Julia Mae Manning, daughter of the late Rev. Retho Sylvania Manning and Laura Jane Henderson of Chickamauga, GA. His grandparents were the late Robert M. Dutton and Laura Dobson of Sonoraville, GA.

David grew up in Forest Park, GA and later joined the United States Navy in 1960 which started his commitment to public service and helping others. David served during the Vietnam War and was stationed in San Francisco, CA, Sangley Point Naval Base Cavite City, Philippines, and aboard the USS Rehoboth (AGS-50), sailing through international waters near China, Russia, and the Western Pacific.

He met his future wife, Sonia B. Soriano from Cavite City, Philippines, while working in the Merchandise Control Office at Sangley Point Naval Base. They married in 1963 and moved to Jacksonville, FL while finishing his tour aboard the USS Rehoboth.

The family ultimately settled in Gordon County, GA where David continued his public service work as a Lieutenant (Training Officer) with the Gordon County Fire Department, Director of the Gordon County Emergency Management, and Chief Investigator with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

David was an avid supporter and volunteer for the local Special Olympics. David’s continued commitment shined as he organized the Sonoraville Community booster club and raised funds and recruited volunteers to build baseball fields, where the current Sonoraville High School sits.

He was a great role model dad and supported his sons in coaching baseball, hunting, and fishing. David and Sonia lived in Gordon County for over 50 years until moving to Peachtree City, GA.

David was a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and friend. David is survived by his wife, Sonia S. Dutton currently residing in Peachtree City, GA; his three sons Dennis Dutton (wife Kim) of Carrollton, GA; Scott Dutton (wife Carla) of Peachtree City, GA; and Dean Dutton (wife Cathy) of Calhoun, GA. Grandchildren: Trevor Dutton, Trent Dutton (sons of Sandra Ray Dutton), Sarah Dutton, Emily Dutton, Mallory Dutton, Carson Dutton, Josh Gibson, Brett Gibson, Kaitlyn Patterson, Elizabeth Howard, Heather Edenfield, and Linda Voils. Siblings: Wanda Urda, Vicki Broughman, Brett Norris, and brother-in-law Honorato Soriano. Cousins: Eddie Phillips, Dorothy Jane Farmer, Judy Kayse, Earnest Neal, Phil Neal, Vynette Lowery, Julie Anthony, Richard Lowery, Mitch Dutton, William Beason, Ann Wright, numerous nieces and nephews and Perttu Valaja (an exchange student from Finland) who is regarded as a son.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted by the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia American Cancer Society; American Red Cross; and Special Olympics Georgia.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com