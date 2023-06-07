The 30th Annual Old Courthouse 5K is June 10

It’s been 30 years now and runners from across metro Atlanta continue to be attracted to Fayetteville for a specific Saturday in June. That attraction is the annual Old Courthouse 5K. Participants, volunteers and spectators alike, bonded by a common interest to serve, will experience the opportunity to help the most fragile of our community, those individuals with developmental disabilities. Organized and directed by the Fayette County Civitan Club, the 30th OC5K will be held on Saturday, June 10th. ALL funds raised will go directly to organizations that serve families with exceptional children in our community. They include the Joseph Sams School, Fayette ExceptionalOPS, Fayette County Special Olympics, Two Sparrows Village, Southside Support, Camp Big Heart(http://campbigheart.org/) and Southwest Christian Care (Hospice, Hope House, Senior Care, Spiritual Care).

The run will begin at 8:00am at the Fayette County Senior Services Center located near the Fayette County Justice Center, @ 4 Center Drive in Fayetteville. Day of Race registration will begin at 7:00, pre-registration is available on-line at our active.com website, https://www.active.com/fayetteville-ga/running/distance-running-races/30th-annual-old-courthouse-5k-2023

The OC5K run is an open race event that doesn’t restrict runner participants based upon age, gender or ability. Like past years runs, there will be some crazy fantastic door prizes, refreshments and the overwhelmingly popular “Old Courthouse 5K” T-shirt’s for all registered participants. Door prizes are furnished by some of our corporate sponsors, wonderful donators and the Fayette County Civitan Club.

The OC5K couldn’t be a success without support from our sponsors. They include our anchor sponsors Your Pie Pizza of PTC, Chick-fil-A Inc and the Chick-fil-A Dwarf House of Fayetteville. Our Gold Sponsor ER Walker Flooring Specialists/Shaw Floors returns in 2023. Action Tire Company and Delta Community Credit Union, along with Play it Again Sports are on board as Silver Sponsors while the following continue as Bronze sponsors, Kroger (Town Hall), Broadway Diner, Pyke and Associates P.C., Vic’s Auto Air and Brake Service and Grand Courier of Fayetteville. Please support our sponsors being servants to their community. This year’s event also could not be made possible without the cooperation and assistance of the Fayetteville Police Department, led by Chief Scott Gray, as well as the Fayette Senior Services and Life Enrichment Center.

If you have any questions about this year’s event, please contact Darryl Douglass, OC5K Event Director at dd372d@att.com or 678.362.4000. You can learn more about Civitans and Civitan International at www.Civitan.org.”