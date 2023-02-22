Police charge 3 Fayetteville men with murder of Peachtree City girl, 15

Three men, all 18, all from Fayetteville, are in custody and charged with the murder of Madison Gesswein, 15, of Peachtree City, according to Assistant Chief Matt Myers.

The girl is believed to have died from a gunshot wound to the head late Monday or early Tuesday, Myers said. She was found dead in her bed by her mother in the basement apartment at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Behind bars and charged with murder are the following: Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis, all 18, all with Fayetteville addresses, Myers said.

The motive for the killing is still being investigated, Myers said.

“They were all acquaintances, and this was not a random occurrence,” Myers said.

The mother and the girls’s brother were also present in the apartment that night, but did not not hear a gunshot, Myers said. The mother discovered the girl’s body Tuesday at 6 a.m. and called police. The victim was last seen alive by her mother the previous evening, Myers said.

The three suspects also were present at the apartment for a time Monday evening, and Myers said police began looking for them within a short time after the crime was reported. There are no other suspects being sought, Myers said.

The department posted this on its Facebook page: