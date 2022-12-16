Whitewater dominates DECA region competition

Whitewater High students racked up the wins at their DECA region competition, including taking 1st Place for overall chapter.

Students finishing in the top two in their respective competitions qualify for the state competition. A total of 30 Whitewater students competed with 18 qualifying for state.

Wildcats winning their competitions were Zaire Brown (Principles of Hospitality & Tourism), Alyssa Wilson (Principles of Marketing), Veronica Santos (Apparel & Accessories Marketing), Oppy Findo (Business Services Marketing), Kellan Frenelle (Marketing Communications), Eva Watson (Quick Serve Restaurant Management), Calvin Jackson (Sports & Entertainment Marketing), and Zac Golubeff (Personal Financial Literacy).

Wildcats placing second were Broecks Moses (Principles of Finance), Destiny Cameron (Apparel & Accessories Marketing), Alex MacDonald (Automotive Services Marketing), Michael Mahon (Business Finance), Mason Campise (Business Services Marketing), Xavier Clay-Turner (Entrepreneurship), Lorelei Self (Food Marketing), Natalie Baldwin (Hotel & Lodging Management), Sammie Holt (Human Resources Management), and JT Ferguson (Sports & Entertainment Marketing).

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.