Peachtree City Rotary partners with BLOOM to provide school supplies for local foster kids

Located just off of highway 54 in Fayetteville, Georgia, you will find a local charity striving to make a difference in the lives of Georgia’s foster care children. With a mission to “strengthen children in foster care and empower the families who care for them,” Bloom Our Youth seeks to achieve this goal by providing these children and families with basic necessities. Necessities range from clothing, shoes, baby gear, books, and even stuffed animals. Anything to help make a difficult life transition for our state’s youngest a little less painful.

As summer approaches its end, basic necessities now come in the form of school supplies. If you are a parent or a teacher, you know this can become costly. Thankfully, Bloom had friends that were ready and willing to help. Rotary International, an international service organization with over 1.2 million members, has six areas of focus. One of which is the support of education. The Peachtree City Rotary Club recently partnered with Bloom to help do just that. With the needs identified by Bloom, the Peachtree City Rotary Club was able to purchase back-to-school backpacks, with all supplies, for over 60 foster care children. Whether kids go back to school in person or learn virtually from home, 60 more kids have the necessities they need to help them succeed.

In a time when everything in the world feels so uncertain, when it feels like we take one step forward just to take two steps back, there is something comforting in knowing there are those who are still striving to provide service above self.

About Rotary

Rotary International was founded in Chicago, Illinois, on February 23, 1905. Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million members across 35,000 clubs. We believe that we have a shared responsibility to unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

Our focus areas are promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, saving mothers and children, supporting education and growing local economies. We do this by providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

The Rotary Club of Peachtree City was established in 1967 and is the oldest service club in Fayette County. We have approximately 120 members and we meet each Thursday at noon at the Peachtree City Conference Center.

Submitted by: DeAnna Herr, Public Image Director