Adventures in Libraryland

It finally is starting to feel like summer, which in Libraryland means summer reading! Our schedule of programs for June and July is bursting at the seams. In case you hadn’t heard, summer reading isn’t just for kids. We offer engaging programs for people of all ages. There are a few special programs I want to highlight, so let’s start with a program for the littlest ones: 1000 Books Before Kindergarten .

Peachtree City Library has participated in 1000 Books Before Kindergarten since 2023, but we’re pumping things up a bit with a special Community Celebration on Saturday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. at Picnic Park (behind the library).

1000 Books Before Kindergarten recognizes that reading has been associated as an early indicator of academic success. Pre-literacy skills begin at home. One of the ways parents and caregivers can support kindergarten readiness is by reading books aloud together. One thousand books may seem like a lot, but if you read just one book a night to your child, you’ll have already read 1,095 books in just three years! It doesn’t matter if your child is a baby or a toddler; there’s no better time to start than now. I started reading to my kids as infants. In fact, reading to my oldest was one of the only ways to get him to stop crying in those first few weeks.

Join us at this free, drop-in event for stories, snacks, activities, and a visit from Biscuit the Dog! We will also recognize our recent “graduates.” Every family who registers their child for Peachtree City Library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten at https://frrls.beanstack.org will receive a free canvas book bag (one per family, while supplies last) at this event. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten at Peachtree City Library is sponsored by a generous grant from The Clothes Less Traveled. (Note: Fayette County and Tyrone libraries also participate in 1000 Books. Don’t forget to check them out!)

Next up, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we have Red, White, & ‘Cue: Georgia’s History Through BBQ with Dr. James “Trae” Welborn, Professor of History at Georgia College & State University on Saturday, June 27th in the Floy Farr Room (lower level). Two sessions are available: 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Tickets are free and come with one (1) free BBQ sandwich to enjoy during Dr. Welborn’s presentation. Mark your calendar: tickets will go live on Monday, June 1st at 9:00 a.m. at https://ptclibrary.eventbrite.com .

Finally, throughout the month of June, we will be hosting our Family Archive Makerspace, where library users can schedule an appointment with a librarian to help them digitize their Family Archive. Services include photo and document scanning and VHS conversion. Appointments are free and will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and one Saturday. Appointments go live on Tuesday, May 19th at 9:00 a.m. at https://ptclibrary.eventbrite.com .

Don’t forget that Peachtree City Library has an ongoing book sale year-round. Don’t take a chance on ruining or losing a library book this summer. Now is a good time to stock up on books for the pool or beach. Hardbacks are $2, trade paperbacks are $1, and mass market paperbacks are $0.50. All proceeds from the book sale go to the Friends of the Peachtree City Library whose sole purpose it to support the library and its programs. If you are not a Friend, consider joining. Individual memberships start at $10/year. Friends get access to advanced ticketing to selected programs supported by the Friends (including Red, White, & ‘Cue!).

Lastly, I wanted to share my current reading list to kick off the summer. I’m currently finishing Hold Still (Liveright, 2016) by Lynn Steger Strong. I became a fan of Strong after reading her book Flight (Mariner, 2022) in book club. Her books tend to examine family crises. I also have The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones on my list. I heard Jones talk at UWG Newnan last month as winner of the Blackwell Prize in Writing. He writes what I would describe as horror infused with pop culture, but through a Native American lens. I know, right?

Speaking of horror, currently on my nightstand is Monsters in the Archives: My Year of Fear with Stephen King (Hogarth, 2026) by Caroline Bicks. Bicks is the University of Maineʼs inaugural Stephen E. King Chair in Literature. As such, she became the first scholar to be granted extended access by King to his private archives. Monsters in the Archives is authorized by King himself and is described at Amazon.com as “part literary master class, part biography, part memoir and investigation into our deepest anxieties.”

Yes, please!