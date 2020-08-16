New local leaders called for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

The Peachtree City/Tyrone/Sharpsburg congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received a new bishopric in July 2020. Ben Johnson has been called as bishop succeeding Victor Ermolaev, who served for four years.

Bishop Johnson is currently a regional sales manager for SE Tylose. He and his wife, Louise, are the parents of four children. Todd Cluff, a regional manager at Certifit, Inc., and Southwest pilot, Jeff Austin, have been called as counselors to assist Bishop Johnson with his new position.

Each of these individuals accepted his responsibility on a voluntary basis and will retain his position with his current employer. The new bishopric will be responsible for members living in the Peachtree City/Tyrone/Sharpsburg area.