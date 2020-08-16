Danny Dolan announces candidacy for Tyrone Town Council

Tyrone resident and software engineer Danny Dolan announced August 11 that he will run for Tyrone Town Council to finish the term left open by the late council member Ken Matthews.

Dolan is a 32-year resident of Fayette County, lifelong Christian and Eagle Scout with passions for theology, scientific discovery, and history. Danny attended grades K – 12 in Fayette County Public Schools before earning his BS in Computer Engineering Georgia Tech and an MS in Applied Computer Science from Columbus State University.

Dolan has been raising his family in Tyrone since 2013. He has three daughters, two in elementary school and the third entering preschool in the fall. Dolan recently celebrated his thirteenth wedding anniversary with Fracena Byrd Dolan, a professional actress and educator.

“We have a truly remarkable town, with much to be proud of,” says Danny. “We have churches and charities that do amazing work to lift up those in need. We have a unique variety of local shops and restaurants, beautiful parks, and kind neighbors. As our town grows, we are bound to face a number of challenges. As a representative on town council, I would advocate for simple, common sense, people-driven solutions.”

Danny said he feels privileged to have the opportunity to run for town council and represent the good people of Tyrone. Residents with questions and comments are encouraged to email Danny@VoteDannyDolan.com.