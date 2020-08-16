Crime reports: 1 suspect arrested for robbery of Peachtree City Pit Stop

One of the two men wearing surgical masks during the March 28 armed robbery at the Pit Stop on Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City is in custody.

Jonqurious T. Kindel, 18, charged with armed robbery, was picked up at a metro Atlanta jail on Aug. 11 and transported to the Fayette County Jail, said Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt.

The March 28 armed robbery occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. when two suspects, described at the time as black males wearing dark clothes and surgical masks, entered the Pit Stop on Hwy. 74 South.

Hyatt said a firearm was produced in the robbery, with the two men leaving the store with cigarettes and cash.

No one was injured during the robbery, Hyatt said.

Fayetteville police check out man with a gun

Advising a person to call someone they know is usually the equivalent of passing a message. Pointing a gun at the person when making that suggestion is something else.

That is what happened on Aug. 12 in Fayetteville.

Police were called to a Ga. Highway 85 North location in reference to a domestic dispute.

Fayetteville Police Department spokesperson Ann Marie Burdett said upon their arrival, officers met with the complainant who reported that earlier that day, while they were in Clayton County, they came into contact with an unidentified male in a parking lot who they believed they recognized.

“Later that afternoon, the complainant stated that they left home and went to get something to eat at the Chick-fil-A at Banks Station on Hwy. 85,” said Burdett. “The complainant left the restaurant and observed what they believed was the same red pickup truck from earlier that day. The complainant drove around the vehicle to confirm it was the same vehicle. The driver then pointed a gun at the complainant, telling the complainant to call someone that the complainant knew.”

Rash of entering autos in PTC

Reports of entering auto incidents in Peachtree City flooded the police department on Aug. 12. In all, 13 vehicles were entered and one vehicle stolen, with those presumed to be responsible last seen getting on Interstate 85 and heading toward Atlanta.

Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt said officers received reports of a total of 13 entering auto incidents.

Of those, 12 occurred at the Camden Apartments on Merrick Drive near Ga. Highway 54 West. While a few of the vehicles were unlocked, most had windows smashed, Hyatt said, adding that only small items were stolen.

Hyatt said the thieves then went north, to Hyacinth Lane at the Retreat at Kedron, where a window in another vehicle was broken but nothing of value stolen.

While at another Hyacinth Lane residence, the thieves found a 2018 Porsche Macan outside a residence with the keys inside, Hyatt said.

Hyatt said police later received information noting that the stolen vehicle was seen getting on I-85 and heading in the direction of Atlanta.

Stealing flags off residential poles

Thefts of all types of items from homes or businesses is not uncommon. Stealing American flags from flagpoles in someone’s yard is another story.

Sheriff Barry Babb said the theft of two American flags from a Harris Road residence off Redwine Road occurred on Aug. 12.

The resident contacted the sheriff’s office, stating that between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. two American flags positioned on flag poles were stolen.

The flagpoles are located approximately 300 feet from the front of the property, the report said.