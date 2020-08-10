Disappointed in school system’s lack of information for parents

It’s hard for me to believe that the Fayette County Board of Education has yet to inform families about the details and logistics of the 2020-2021 school year…and school starts in a week!

I have three kids in the system, and we’re still getting the “we’ll let you know soon” emails about how the in-person schedule looks and how viral learning will be administered.

I understand this process is unprecedented, but how are families supposed to plan for the school year? I’m disappointed.

This lack of planning and inability of the leadership to implement a plan makes me question the place on the pedestal where so many people preceive the school system.

Luke Hearn

Fayetteville, Ga