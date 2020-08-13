Why is school system buying equipment from ethnic-cleansing Chinese firm?

Dear Dr. Barrow,

It has been announced in The Citizen that FCBOE is purchasing equipment from a Chinese state-run company, Hikvision, that is tied to ethnic cleansing of Uyghurs.

Furthermore, this company is currently banned from federal contracting in the U.S. as per the announcement in the Federal Register:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/07/14/2020-15293/federal-acquisition-regulation-prohibition-on-contracting-with-entities-using-certain

Please explain in a public forum why the FCBOE has:

• Made such an Orwellian move to monitor our children with facial recognition

• Supports a company involved in the ethnic cleansing of an entire minority group in China

• Is violating the recommendations for contracting that Federal agencies must follow

Best regards from a concerned Fayette citizen

Mike Steele

Fayette County, Ga.