Walmart gets into the doctoring and dental business in Fayetteville

The Walmart at the Fayette Pavilion in Fayetteville is about to get a new addition. The conceptual site plan for the Walmart Health center was approved April 28 by the Fayetteville Planning and Zoning Commission.

The 5-0 vote by the commission paves the way for the construction of a 6,500 sq. ft. clinic to be situated between an existing concrete plaza and the garden center, and southwest of the store entrance.

Representing Walmart, attorney David Kirk said the clinic providing primary medical and dental care will be one of the first in Georgia.

The first-ever Walmart Health center opened in Dallas, Ga. in September. Services provided at that center included primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, counseling, dental, optical, hearing, community health (nutritional services and fitness) and health insurance education and enrollment, according to Walmart.

Another Walmart Health center, the company’s fourth in Georgia, is under construction in Newnan.

The health clinic will include a separate entrance for patrons as well as an interconnection to the existing retail building, city planning staff said.

Staff said the one-level building will be steel frame and designed to receive numerous modular components. The majority of the building will be engineered and pre-manufactured off-site and then shipped to the site for installation. The exterior of the modular units will include glass panels and fiber-reinforced, pre-finished cementitious panels which would be similar in color to the existing façade of the adjoining retail building.