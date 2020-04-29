Long term care facility Covid-19 update for April 28: No new deaths

An April 28 update on long-term care facilities by the Ga. Department of Community Health with one or more cases of Covid-19 involving residents or staff mirrored one from last week, showing three resident deaths among seven facilities in Fayette County.

The report format lists the number of residents, Covid-19 positive residents, resident deaths and Covid-19 positive staff. In facilities statewide, there have been 3,106 residents testing positive, 450 resident deaths and 1,483 staff testing positive. Across all segments of the population there have been 1,037 death in Georgia as of April 28.

Local long-term facilities in the report included:

Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City has 118 residents, with one resident testing positive.

Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City has 56 residents, with two staff testing positive.

Ashley Glen Senior Living and Memory Care in Peachtree City has 49 residents, with three residents and two staff testing positive.

Condor Health Lafayette in Fayetteville has 127 residents, with one staff testing positive.

Gardens of Fayetteville has 33 residents, with two residents testing positive, one resident death and two staff testing positive.

Heartis Fayetteville has 97 residents, with two residents testing positive, two resident deaths and two staff testing positive.

Hope Center Memory Care in Fayetteville has 61 residents, with one staff testing positive.

Newnan Health and Rehabilitation in Newnan has 76 residents, with one staff testing positive.

Avalon Health and Rehabilitation in Newnan has 71 residents, with nine residents testing positive.

Ansley Park Health and Rehabilitation in Newnan has 35 residents, with one staff testing positive.

The report shows COVID-19 cases in licensed nursing homes, assisted living communities and personal care homes of 25 beds or more based on data reported by the facilities to the DCH as of 2 p.m. on the date of the report. The data in this report is contingent on information received by the department. It is possible that a facility may report different numbers to other outlets based on the time of day information is released. This report is subject to change, according to DCH.

The statewide report can be viewed by clicking the “Long-Term Care Facility COVID-19 Report at https://dch.georgia.gov/