Sneaker Ball brings the fun to LIFE

Fayette LIFE Academy capped off the school year with a night to remember, hosting a Sneaker Ball for members of the REACH program.

The students listened and danced to festive music, ate fun snacks, took creative pictures, and enjoyed the company of all of their friends and teachers.

Shayne Crandell was crowned the REACH King, and Chloe Henderson was crowned the REACH Queen.

REACH (“Reaching Educational and Career Heights”) is a program for students with developmental disabilities ages 18-21 that helps them get into the workforce and become independent and productive citizens. REACH is under the leadership of teacher Ivory Cloud and paraprofessionals Tina Bavaro and Benetia Stokes.

Cloud credited Anna Singleton and Kathy Brooks for their vision for the dance, as well as Principal Leon Hammond, Assistant Principal John McLucas, and the Fayette LIFE Academy teachers, staff, and students for their support.

Cloud heard from happy families thrilled with the night.

“All the parents were incredibly grateful and enjoyed all the love and support for this amazing event and their students.”