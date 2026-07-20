Midwest Food Bank Georgia Launches 15-Year Debt-Free Campaign

Peachtree City, GA — As Midwest Food Bank Georgia celebrates 15 years of serving communities across Georgia and the Southeast, the organization is inviting the community to help achieve a significant milestone: retiring the remaining $360,000 of facility debt and entering its next chapter debt-free.

Since opening its Georgia Division in 2011, Midwest Food Bank Georgia has grown from serving just nine nonprofit partners to supporting more than 268 nonprofit organizations that provide food and essential resources to children, families, seniors, veterans, and individuals experiencing food insecurity. In 2025 alone, the organization distributed more than $38 million worth of food at no cost to its nonprofit partners while also responding to disasters throughout the region.

“Our vision is to position Midwest Food Bank Georgia for an even stronger future,” said Pat Burke, Chief Operating Officer. “Becoming debt-free allows us to direct more resources toward our mission of alleviating hunger and providing disaster relief, ensuring we can continue serving our communities for many years to come.”

Community members can support the Debt-Free Campaign in several ways:

Make a secure online donation at: https://midwestfoodbank.org/locations/georgia/

Attend one of Midwest Food Bank Georgia’s upcoming fundraising events: Mahj for Meals – August 21:

https://midwestfoodbank.org/blogs/gapmahjformeals/ Casino Night – September 12:

https://www.mwfbcasinonight.com/ Harvest of Blessings Gala – October 1:

https://midwestfoodbank.org/blogs/gaphobdinner/

Participate in the August Giving Grid campaign by making a donation and uploading a favorite family photo, business logo, or other meaningful image to become part of a community mosaic:

https://www.givinggrid.com/plygxt/

https://www.givinggrid.com/plygxt/

The campaign will culminate during Midwest Food Bank Georgia’s 15th Anniversary Celebration on October 23, when the organization hopes to celebrate both 15 years of impact and the successful completion of its Debt-Free Campaign.

“Our community has made the last 15 years possible through incredible generosity, volunteerism, and partnership,” Burke said. “We invite everyone to be part of this next chapter as we work together to create an even greater impact for those facing hunger and hardship.”

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About Midwest Food Bank Georgia

Midwest Food Bank Georgia distributes food to more than 268 nonprofit partners at no cost and provides Family Food Boxes for disaster relief nationwide through a partnership with The Salvation Army. Midwest Food Bank has earned Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 14 consecutive years, holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, is accredited by the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability, and is listed among Forbes’ Top 100 Charities in America.

About Midwest Food Bank

Midwest Food Bank was founded in 2003 on the Kieser family farm in McLean County, Illinois. Partner nonprofit agencies receive food from MFB at no cost. Today, Midwest Food Bank is one of the largest food bank networks in the United States, operating 10 domestic locations serving 29 states, as well as international locations in East Africa and Haiti.

Midwest Food Bank (MFB) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity. As a faith-based organization, its mission is to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition and providing disaster relief. Its vision is to serve those in need with excellence, providing both physical and spiritual nourishment.

For more information about Midwest Food Bank Georgia, visit www.midwestfoodbank.org or contact:

Lisa Ivaska

Community Relations Manager

770-486-1103

[email protected]