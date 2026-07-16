Protect Yourself and Your Family From Cyclosporiasis

Take Precautions When Handling Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging Georgians to take extra precautions when purchasing, preparing, and consuming fresh fruits and vegetables to help prevent cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal disease. At this time, DPH is not aware of any Georgia-specific outbreaks, clusters, or potential links to the outbreak that has sickened more than a thousand people across multiple states. Investigation into common sources nationally is ongoing.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a microscopic parasite – Cyclospora. People can become infected by consuming food or water that contains the parasite. Treated water in the U.S. does not contain Cyclospora. Although domestically acquired cases occur in Georgia every year, typically most cyclosporiasis cases in the state are associated with international travel.

The most common symptom is watery diarrhea and explosive bowel movements. Bloating, cramping, or loss of appetite can also occur. Most people with cyclosporiasis recover on their own; however, hospitalizations can occur when patients are dehydrated from diarrhea caused by the infection. The illness may last from a few days to over a month. Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times. In extended cases, people are encouraged to check with their healthcare provider.

Cyclosporiasis can be prevented by following basic health hygiene practices when handling fresh fruits and vegetables. These are the measures the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) promotes every day.

Wash hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking

It is important to thoroughly wash produce even if it is labeled as pre-washed

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible (within two hours)