DID YOU KNOW THAT THERE IS AN EMERGENCY BLOOD & PLATELET SHORTAGE?

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage as the blood supply fell nearly 25% in June. The shortage is especially serious for types O positive and B negative blood and platelets. Donors are urgently needed to give now to help ensure patients receive lifesaving medical care without delay. Don’t wait – schedule your appointment today.

The next Red Cross Blood Drive, sponsored by The Optimist Club of Senoia and the Senoia United Methodist Church, will be on August 3rd, 2026, from 1 – 6 pm at the church which is located at 229 Bridge Street.



Donors who participate in the Senoia UMC blood drive on August 3rd will be eligible to receive a $20 Amazon gift card from the American Red Cross. You’ll also be able to enjoy a “famous” grilled cheese sandwich along with snacks provided by the ARC during the blood drive.



Sign up now for the blood drive using the link https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive or call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



Who can you help by donating blood? Among others, you can help cancer patients, trauma patients, Sickle Cell patients, and burn patients, according to the ARC web site.



The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give Blood. ™

If you would like to learn how you can help in this or another worthwhile project sponsored by the Senoia Optimist Club, please email the club at [email protected]. or visit its Facebook page (“Senoia Optimist Club”) or its web site (https://optimistclubofsenoia.org/).

If you would like more information about the Senoia United Methodist Church, please visit its web site at https://senoiaumc.org/, check its Facebook page (“Senoia UMC”) or call the church office at 770-599-3245.