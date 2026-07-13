PCOS Has a New Name—PMOS—Here’s Why It Matters

For years, women have heard the term PCOS, or polycystic ovarian syndrome, to describe one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women of childbearing age. Today, many healthcare providers are beginning to use a new name—PMOS, or polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome. The diagnosis itself hasn’t changed, but the new name reflects a better understanding of what the condition really is: not simply an ovarian disorder, but one that can affect a woman’s hormones, metabolism, fertility, and long-term health.

“It’s really not that it’s a different diagnosis,” explained Marcella Marzett, NP-C, a nurse practitioner at Women’s Medical Center in Tyrone. “It’s just understanding the diagnosis a little bit better.”

More than an ovarian condition

The old name, polycystic ovarian syndrome, led many women to believe the condition was simply caused by ovarian cysts. That’s not actually what’s happening.

“Most people are thinking there’s something going on with my ovaries. There’s lots of cysts on my ovaries,” Marzett explained. “That’s a misconception.”

Instead, some women with PMOS develop multiple immature follicles—tiny structures within the ovaries that never fully mature enough to release an egg. Rather than forming true ovarian cysts, these follicles remain underdeveloped, disrupting ovulation and contributing to hormonal imbalances. Not every woman with PMOS has those immature follicles, however, which is another reason experts believe the old name no longer accurately describes the condition.

Providers diagnose the condition using what’s known as the Rotterdam criteria. Women are diagnosed with PMOS if they have two of three findings: irregular or absent ovulation, elevated androgen hormone levels, or multiple immature follicles seen on ultrasound. That means a woman can have PMOS without the ovarian changes that inspired the condition’s original name.

Marzett compares the immature follicles to baking bread.

“Think of it as half-baked bread,” she said. “We want to bake our bread fully… But now we’re having this half-baked bread that we just can’t release.”

The result is a condition that can affect nearly every aspect of a woman’s health.

The symptoms aren’t always obvious

Many people picture someone with PMOS as overweight and struggling with irregular periods or infertility. While those symptoms are common, Marzett says the condition doesn’t always fit that stereotype.

Women with PMOS may experience irregular or absent menstrual cycles, acne, unwanted facial or body hair, elevated testosterone levels, weight gain, or darkened areas of skin around the neck. Others may have only a few of those symptoms.

“You cannot look like that and still have that diagnosis,” Marzett said, noting that women do not have to fit a single appearance or body type to have PMOS.

Marzett estimates that roughly 30% of the patients she sees at Women’s Medical Center present with symptoms of PMOS and are ultimately diagnosed with the condition. She also noted that approximately one in eight women will experience PMOS during their reproductive years.

A whole-body condition

The biggest reason behind the name change is that researchers now recognize PMOS extends well beyond reproductive health.

Women with PMOS face increased risks for insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol.

“It’s really not just a GYN thing anymore,” Marzett said. “It is primary care, endocrinology—it’s multi-practice level care that we need to do.”

She encourages women to continue seeing both their gynecologist and their primary care provider so potential complications can be identified early.

“It’s important not only that patients are doing their yearly checkup with their GYN, but also seeing their PCP and getting these routine screenings,” she said.

Women’s Medical Center routinely helps coordinate referrals to endocrinologists, primary care physicians, and other specialists when additional treatment is needed, ensuring patients receive comprehensive care beyond the gynecology office.

Treatment depends on each woman’s goals

There is no single treatment for PMOS because every woman’s symptoms—and life stage—are different.

For women whose biggest concern is regulating their menstrual cycle, treatment often includes hormonal birth control through pills, patches, rings, or, in some cases, an IUD.

For women hoping to become pregnant, providers first evaluate whether ovulation is occurring. If it isn’t, medications such as Clomid or Letrozole may help stimulate ovulation. Women experiencing insulin resistance may also benefit from medications like metformin, often prescribed in coordination with an endocrinologist.

Marzett also points to research supporting the use of the over-the-counter supplement myo-inositol, which may improve insulin resistance and egg quality in some women trying to conceive. However, she encourages patients to discuss any supplements with their healthcare provider before beginning treatment.

“Unfortunately you can see a lot of things online, so TikTok… occasionally we’ll have patients come in and they’ll say, ‘I saw this on TikTok. Is this something that I can do?'” she said. “Myo-inositol is one that we suggest.”

One young woman’s success

Recently, Marzett treated a 19-year-old patient who came to Women’s Medical Center after her once-regular periods became increasingly infrequent. She was also experiencing acne, unwanted hair growth, and darkened skin on the back of her neck.

Blood work confirmed elevated testosterone levels, and an ultrasound showed the characteristic immature follicles associated with PMOS. Marzett prescribed a low-dose birth control pill designed to help regulate hormones while reducing androgen-related symptoms.

Three months later, the young woman returned with regular menstrual cycles, clearer skin, more energy, and renewed motivation to begin exercising.

For Marzett, it’s one example of how recognizing the condition early can change the trajectory of a woman’s health—not only today, but years into the future.

Don’t ignore the signs

PMOS most commonly appears during the teenage years through a woman’s twenties, though it can affect women throughout their reproductive years. While many young women assume irregular periods or troublesome acne are simply part of growing up, Marzett encourages them not to ignore persistent symptoms.

Early diagnosis can help women better manage fertility, regulate hormones, reduce future health risks, and improve overall quality of life.

Women’s Medical Center is located at 190 Handley Road, Suite A, in Tyrone. Women experiencing symptoms of PMOS—or who simply want to stay current on their preventive health screenings—can schedule an appointment by calling 770-997-5714 or visiting www.womensmedical.com. Whether it’s evaluating irregular periods, addressing fertility concerns, or coordinating care with other specialists, the practice’s team works to help women protect their health at every stage of life.