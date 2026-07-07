Roller Coaster Rally Brings Thrills to Crabapple Lane

State-themed rides brought the thrills to Crabapple Lane Elementary for their roller coaster rally.

For the activity, theoretical amusement park developers tasked 3rd grade gifted students with designing rides that appeal to people all over the country and represent all of the states in the United States. Students built a model version of various rides demonstrating the forces of gravity and friction, inertia, kinetic and potential energy, and Newton’s Laws of Motion.

Each ride was state-themed with students selecting a different state to research. They based the designs and decorations of their coasters on the states’ symbols, nicknames, major crops, major companies, geographical features, landmarks, and fun facts.