Brain Builders Builds Foundational Skills

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 241 | Comments 0

Brain Builders Builds Foundational Skills

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 241 | Comments 0

Brain Builders Summer Camp at Peeples Elementary helped a group of enthusiastic young learners get a jump start on their education.

The camp, which was open to rising 1st-4th graders, focused on strengthening fine motor skills, whole body coordination, handwriting, and early literacy skills through engaging, hands-on activities. Led by occupational therapists and an Orton-Gillingham trained elementary teacher, the four-day camp offered a unique combination of motor and academic support in a fun, supportive environment.

Campers at the Brain Builders Summer Camp show off shields they made on Superhero Day
The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen July 7, 2026

Brooks Elementary Reunion Brings School Family B...
Brooks Elementary Reunion Brings School Family B...

Education

By The Citizen July 7, 2026

Sneaker Ball brings the fun to LIFE
Sneaker Ball brings the fun to LIFE

Education

By The Citizen July 7, 2026

Roller Coaster Rally Brings Thrills to Crabapple...
Roller Coaster Rally Brings Thrills to Crabapple...

Education

By The Citizen June 17, 2026

Flat Rock Middle supports mental health
Flat Rock Middle supports mental health

Art

By The Citizen June 17, 2026

McIntosh’s Prance picked for Grammy Camp
McIntosh’s Prance picked for Grammy Camp

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top