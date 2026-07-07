Brain Builders Builds Foundational Skills

Brain Builders Summer Camp at Peeples Elementary helped a group of enthusiastic young learners get a jump start on their education.

The camp, which was open to rising 1st-4th graders, focused on strengthening fine motor skills, whole body coordination, handwriting, and early literacy skills through engaging, hands-on activities. Led by occupational therapists and an Orton-Gillingham trained elementary teacher, the four-day camp offered a unique combination of motor and academic support in a fun, supportive environment.