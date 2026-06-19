Honoring Those Who Came Before

As I contemplate the 250th anniversary of our great country, I think about all the unnamed and unknown people throughout our history who have helped to shape our nation. Certainly our country is polarized right now. But hopefully in the weeks ahead, we can join together to reflect on those who came before us and come together to honor America.

Every year as a child, I visited my grandparents, Lawson and Marybeth Bowers, in rural Moreland, Georgia. My grandmother was a prolific gardener and tended a cutting garden for over 40 years to provide fresh flower bouquets for the church sanctuary each Sunday and for church funerals. At some point during each of my visits, my grandmother would take me along with her as she cut flowers from her garden, drove to the cemetery and “tended the dead.” We tidied up around each grave, kicked over ant hills and placed fresh flowers at the sites of our ancestors and more recently deceased family members. I did not understand at the time that this was an important tradition passed down by Southern women who honored those who came before.

Our “people” are buried at the lovely old cemetery at White Oak ARP Presbyterian Church (founded in 1836) on Gordon Road in Coweta County. I can count five generations of Bowers/Youngs who are buried in this historical place – my father, grandparents, great grandparents, great-great grandparents and great-great-great grandparents! I suppose I am related to many if not most of those who are buried there.

My father, David Bowers, died suddenly in 2002 and was the impetus for me and my husband to move to Peachtree City to be closer to my mother and other family members. Although I was born in Georgia, I only lived in the state for one year as a baby and then again for four years as a student at the University of Georgia. My home for most of my adult life had been in San Diego. Yet, when we moved back here in 2004 it was like coming home.

Not long after moving here, my mother and I took up the tradition of tending the graves of our people buried in White Oak Cemetery. Of course my father’s new grave and our fresh sorrow were the main reasons for those early visits. We came to remember him, place silk flower arrangements to mark the seasons and to tend the graves of those other ancestors. My mother and I didn’t speak much about the tradition of tending the resting places of these special souls. We didn’t schedule ahead a specific time to go. But, we were faithful to visit, and it was bond for us to go together.

Since 2002, my uncle, aunt, mother, and brother-in-law have joined my father at White Oak, and now as the “matriarch” of the family, it is my privilege to tend these graves.

These visits give me a sense of place. These visits remind me of my family history and our place in the community. We can trace two Revolutionary War veterans to our people buried at White Oak. There are also veterans from other wars. My father served in World War II, as well as my uncle, buried nearby, who was a POW in Germany. The church places flags and wreaths on the graves of veterans during Memorial Day and Christmas to honor their service.

I love to walk among the markers and read the inscriptions and Bible verses that indicate a people who trusted in God. When my children visit, it is perfectly natural for all of us to go over to the cemetery and tend our family graves. Let’s honor these folks who came before as we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary.