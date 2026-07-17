Get Outside!  Scenic Hiking Trails Close to Home 

I love hiking at our local Southern Conservation Trust nature preserves like The Ridge, Morgan Grove, and Line Creek. We are so fortunate to have such peaceful greenspace nearby! But sometimes you might want a change of scenery. Why not take a hike along a scenic byway with views of rushing rivers, streams, creeks, historic ruins and waterfalls! There are several easy-to-moderate trails within an hour of Fayette County that follow picturesque waterways. Pack a picnic lunch, round up the whole family and enjoy a day outside on one of my recommended hiking excursions.

Chattahoochee Bend State Park

One of Georgia’s newest state parks, like its name implies, is situated on a bend of the Chattahoochee River in western Coweta County, between Newnan and Carrollton. Several easy-to-moderate hiking trails are maintained throughout the 3,000-acre park that you can combine for many miles of exercise. Stop by the Welcome Center for a trail map. Trailheads are nearby that will take you along the riverbank for some great views of the ‘Hooch’ and by a large 30’ high observation tower that you can climb for even better views of the surrounding scenery and wildlife. This park is definitely family-friend and offers picnicking, camping sites for tents as well as generous pull-through/back-in areas for parking your RV overnight. Kayaking and canoeing are also popular activities at Chattahoochee Bend. For more information, go to gastateparks.org.

Chattahoochee Nature Center

This interpretive natural science learning center in Roswell is a great place to introduce children to the joys of nature. The center maintains over 100 acres of gardens that include rare and endangered plant species and is a sanctuary for 27 species of native wildlife. Within the center grounds are six easy and short hiking trails that can be combined for an interesting 2- mile walk through a forest, wetlands and along the Chattahoochee River. Points of interest include an old stone cabin, viewing platforms to watch wildlife, a family gravesite from the 1800’s and a boardwalk through the marshlands by the Chattahoochee River. Entry fee to the center is $20 per adult, $16 for seniors and students ages 13-18 and $14 for children 3-12. For more information, go to chattnaturecenter.org.

Cochran Mill Park, Chattahoochee Hills

If you were a fan of the hit TV show, The Walking Dead, you will want to take a hike at Cochran Mill Park, an 800-acre greenspace in the City of Chattahoochee Hills, near Palmetto. The park was the site of several key scenes in the season two episode “Chupacabra.” At the parking lot you will find a restroom, picnic pavilion and playground. Before heading out on the trail, secure a day pass at the park’s kiosk. Walk across Cochran Mill Rd. to the east side of the park and go down a rock-strewn hill to the popular swimming hole located by an old bridge. This “swim at your own risk” area is a favorite of those who enjoy floating on inner tubes. Near the swimming hole is the entrance to the orange blaze loop trail that will lead to the blue blaze loop trail. If you string the trails together you can hike an easy 2 ½ miles along Little Bear and Bear Creeks. Along the way you will see several small waterfalls. If you stay on the west side of the park you can hike the longer out-and-back red blaze trail to Henry Mill Falls. For more information and to download a map of Cochran Mills Park, go to cochranmillpark.com.

FDR State Park – Wolf Den Loop Trail,

My favorite nearby trail is the scenic Wolf Den Loop Trail in the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park between Pine Mountain and Warm Springs. The largest state park in Georgia, FDR State Park encompasses over 9,000 acres and features the popular 23-mile Pine Mountain Trail. Much of the land was formerly owned by President Roosevelt and his vacation home, Little White House, is in nearby Warm Springs.

The Wolf Den Loop is a moderate 6.7 mile loop that combines the Pine Mountain Trail with the Beaver Pond Trail. Park at the WJSP-TV Tower on Alternate US 85 West and leave your $5 parking fee in the collection box before setting out. The first two miles of the trail are the most scenic and you might get a little wet! This section follows Cane Creek which you will cross thirteen times, either on wooden bridges or across slippery stepping stones, so water-proof hiking shoes and a hiking stick for balance are recommended. You may still notice a large swath of downed trees along this part of the trail, the remnants of the 2011 F-2 tornado that hit the area.

Continuing on you will see several small but charming waterfalls along the creek, a nice prelude to the signature Cascade Falls destination. At the two-mile mark, Cascade Falls is a great place to stop, take photos and enjoy a picnic. Many hikers choose to turn around here and head back to the parking lot for an enjoyable four-mile hike. If you continue on the trail, you will begin climbing the steep cliff to the Wolf Den Cave. The remainder of the trail is through a wooded area with some steep climbs along Hogback Mountain. The entire loop takes about three hours to hike. For more information, go to gastateparks.org/FDRoosevelt.

Hope to see you on the trail!