Flat Rock Middle supports mental health

Flat Rock Middle showed their support for the mental health of their students with special shirts.
During May’s Mental Health Awareness Month, members of the school family wore “Flat Rock supports the WHOLE you” t-shirts to bring awareness. Proceeds from shirt sales went towards their CARE fund which helps meet the basic needs of students and families who experience unforeseen circumstances and family emergencies that cause financial hardship and stress.
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