Daniel Sworn In as Member of the Fayette County Board of Elections

The Citizen
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Beverly Daniel

Daniel Sworn In as Member of the Fayette County Board of Elections

The Citizen

Beverly Daniel

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Views 433 | Comments 0

Fayette County, GA — Beverly Daniel was officially sworn in on June 9, 2026, as the newest member of the Fayette County Board of Elections & Voter Registration. She was appointed to the Board on June 3, 2026, and will now begin her duties in this important role serving the residents and voters of Fayette County.

Daniel has lived in Fayette County for 21 years and brings with her 5 years of election administration experience, including service as Fayette County’s Registrar. During her tenure with the Elections Office, she developed extensive expertise in voter registration, election operations, state election systems, and the numerous processes that support accurate, secure, and transparent elections. She is also well-acclimated with GAVREO and the daily responsibilities associated with election administration.

Beyond her professional qualifications, Daniel is deeply committed to community service. She volunteers with Senior Services and has consistently demonstrated a dedication to helping others and strengthening the community she calls home.

“Beverly’s institutional knowledge, election experience, and strong ties to the community will be a valuable asset to the Board,” said Brieanna Garrett, Director of Elections and Voter Registration. “We are confident she will make meaningful contributions to the voters and citizens of Fayette County.”

Daniel’s appointment reinforces Fayette County’s ongoing commitment to ensuring fair, transparent, and well-managed elections. She will begin participating in Board activities immediately following her swearing-in.

The Citizen

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