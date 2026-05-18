Newnan High Teacher No Longer Employed After Reported Classroom Slur

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Newnan High Teacher No Longer Employed After Reported Classroom Slur

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 794 | Comments 0

A Newnan High School history teacher is no longer employed by the Coweta County School System after officials confirmed he used a racial slur during a classroom incident that was later shared on social media.

According to CBS News Atlanta, district officials said they received a report from a student Monday alleging that teacher Brad Willems used the slur while speaking with a student during class. School officials said they immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

Dean Jackson, spokesperson for the Coweta County School System, told CBS News Atlanta that the district confirmed the incident occurred during its investigation.

“Mr. Willems has not returned to his classroom since the incident was reported, and will not return to the classroom,” Jackson said.

Jackson also said Willems is “no longer an employee of the school system.” He declined to provide additional details, citing personnel confidentiality rules.

According to the district, there were no previous complaints or recorded incidents of a similar nature involving Willems during his employment with the school system.

The Coweta County School System has not released additional information regarding whether further disciplinary or administrative actions are planned.

The Citizen

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