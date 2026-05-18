Fayette County Governments Schedule Public Meetings Through May

Residents across Fayette County will have several opportunities in the coming weeks to attend public meetings involving local governments, planning discussions, public hearings, and budget workshops.

Upcoming meetings include sessions for Fayette County government, the City of Fayetteville, Peachtree City, and the Town of Tyrone.

Fayette County Board of Commissioners meetings

The Fayette County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Called Budget Presentation Meeting on Thursday, May 21, at 4 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room at 140 Stonewall Ave. West in Fayetteville.

Commissioners are also scheduled to hold their regular meeting on Thursday, May 28, at 5 p.m. at the same location.

City of Fayetteville meetings

The Fayetteville City Council will meet Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, located at 210 Stonewall Ave. West.

The city will also host an HOA/POA City Meeting with a Town Hall format on Saturday, May 30, from 9–11 a.m. The public meeting is open to residents and will also take place in the Council Chamber.

City of Peachtree City

Officials announced that the Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting previously scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been canceled.

Town of Tyrone meetings

The Town of Tyrone will host a Microsoft Data Center Information Open House on Tuesday, May 19, from 4–7 p.m. at Town Hall. The event will operate in a drop-in format and is intended to provide residents with information regarding the proposed data center project.

Later that week, the Tyrone Town Council will hold a Council Meeting and Public Hearing on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The meeting agenda includes rezoning discussions.

Town officials will also conduct a Council Budget Workshop on Tuesday, May 26, at 9 a.m. at Town Hall as part of the municipality’s annual budget planning process.

The Tyrone Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Residents are encouraged to verify agendas and any schedule changes through their local government websites prior to attending meetings.