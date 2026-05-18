Fayette County, GA – The Fayette County Board of Commissioners’ 2026 Annual Retreat was held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Trilith LIVE in Fayetteville. The annual retreat is designed to allow the Board of Commissioners and county staff to discuss upcoming goals and priorities.

The day’s agenda included a comprehensive review of FY2026 finances and projections, a SPLOST program review, department presentations, major capital projects, and this year’s Citizen Workshop Program. Additional topics covered included statistics on other operating funds related to the county jail, water system, solid waste processing, workers’ compensation, and employee insurance. The tax digest, millage rate, and capital improvement projects were also discussed, along with an overview of transportation projects, municipal growth, and water system operations and capital projects.

The programs and services provided by Fayette County Government are responsive to and prioritized in accordance with community expectations and legislative mandates, while simultaneously ensuring the health, safety and welfare of citizens.

All County Government services are grounded in respect and concern for citizens.

The County strives always to work for the benefit of all citizens and consistently takes our citizens interests and needs into consideration when making decisions. Cooperation, trust and teamwork are hallmarks of our service delivery values.

Our Organization embodies a culture that values open communication, effective community relationships and excellence in all endeavors.

For more information on Fayette County, please visit our website FayetteCountyGA.gov