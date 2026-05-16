Chasing Dreams While Checking Tuition Prices

Senior year is weird. One second you’re romanticizing your future in New York working at a magazine with a tiny apartment and an iced coffee addiction, and the next second your parents are asking, “Okay… but how much does that job pay?”

Welcome to the teen identity crisis: bread vs. passion.

For people over 30 reading this, “bread” basically means money. Survival. Stability. The safe major. The job with benefits and a LinkedIn profile that makes relatives nod approvingly at Thanksgiving. Passion is… everything else. The thing you actually stay up researching at 2 a.m. because you genuinely care about it.

And honestly? Most high schoolers are stuck somewhere between the two.

At school, everyone acts like they have their lives figured out. One kid is “pre-law,” another suddenly wants to work in finance after watching one episode of Suits, and somebody’s already launching a startup with a logo and “CEO” in their Instagram bio. Meanwhile, half of us are internally panicking because we don’t even know who we are outside of grades and extracurriculars.

A lot of teens grow up hearing two completely different messages:

“Follow your dreams.”

But also:

“Make sure you can pay rent.”

So now we’re trying to choose majors, careers, and futures before our frontal lobes are even fully developed. No pressure.

The truth is, I think most teens don’t actually want to choose between bread and passion. We want both. We want meaningful work and financial stability. We want creativity without struggling forever. We want success without becoming miserable corporate robots replying “per my last email” at age 24.

And maybe the real identity crisis isn’t about choosing one or the other. Maybe it’s about learning that identity doesn’t have to be one fixed thing at 17 years old.

You’re allowed to change your mind.

You’re allowed to want money.

You’re allowed to care about art, writing, music, philosophy, fashion, or literally anything people call “useless.”

And you’re allowed to not have everything figured out yet.

Honestly, most adults don’t either.