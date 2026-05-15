Ask Margar-etiquette about Sleeping Between the Sheets

Dear Margar-etiquette,

When guests stay overnight in my home, some proudly tell me they “didn’t want to make extra laundry,” so they avoid sleeping under the sheets or skip putting linens on the couch altogether. Instead, they sleep directly on top of blankets, comforters, or furniture.

I know they mean well, but it actually creates more work because now I have to wash bulky comforters or clean upholstery instead of simply tossing sheets in the wash. Can you share the proper expectations with your readers here?

Buried in Bedding

Dear Buried,

This is one of those thoughtful, but misguided gestures that pop up surprisingly often in guest etiquette. People sincerely believe they are helping by “keeping the bed neat,” when in reality, they are bypassing the very items designed to be easily washed and protected.

Sheets are the unsung heroes of hospitality. They are meant to absorb the normal realities of sleeping: body oils, perspiration, lotion, hair products, makeup, and the general wear that comes with a night’s rest. Comforters, blankets, duvet inserts, decorative pillows, couches, and upholstery are not intended to serve as the first line of defense. They are larger, harder to clean, more expensive to maintain, and often impossible to wash quickly between guests.

A considerate guest should:

sleep between the fitted (bottom) sheet and the top sheet when those linens are provided,

use the bedding arranged for them,

and avoid direct contact with blankets, comforters, decorative pillows, or furniture whenever possible.

Likewise, hosts should never feel embarrassed about making up a bed fully or placing washable coverings on sofas used for sleeping. That is not “fussy”; it is practical hospitality.

The kindest thing a guest can do is not preserve the appearance of untouched bedding. It is to use the space normally and respectfully. No gracious host expects a room to look unoccupied afterward. In fact, the perfectly smoothed untouched bed often signals the exact opposite of what the guest intended: “I slept directly on your dry-clean-only blanket.”

In etiquette, helping is not about avoiding all evidence of yourself. It is about making cleanup manageable for the person caring for you.

And for future overnight guests everywhere: if sheets are provided, they are not decorative. They are the plan.

Where manners meet real life,

Margar-etiquette