Victim’s Courage Sends Peachtree City and Newnan Child Molester Away for Life Plus 200 Years

A Coweta County jury convicted Newnan pedophile Jefferson Thurmond, 72, on multiple child molestation charges after one of his victims came forward a decade after her own abuse ended because she feared another child was in danger.

Thurmond was sentenced by Coweta County Superior Court Judge Jephson Bendinger to life in prison plus 200 years, with 199 of those years to be served in custody. The sentence followed a three-day trial that ended May 1, when jurors convicted Thurmond on all counts after hearing testimony from three victims about years of abuse.

But prosecutors say the case may never have happened without the courage of the first victim — now in her early 20s — who decided she could no longer stay silent after learning Thurmond had continued, unsupervised access to another young girl.

“This victim found out that this offender, who was her abuser, had continued unfettered access to this young child, which gave her cause for concern,” said Jillian Brasfield, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney for Crimes Against Children. “Despite being pretty convinced that nothing could come of it, that it was too late to report it, she ultimately called law enforcement.”

Brasfield said the woman initially doubted anyone would believe her because nearly 10 years had passed since the abuse.

Instead, her report uncovered additional victims and led investigators to evidence prosecutors described as overwhelming.

A delayed disclosure that changed everything

According to Brasfield, the first victim had been abused between the ages of 11 and 12 by Thurmond, who at the time was considered a trusted adult in her life. After the relationship between Thurmond and the child’s family ended, the abuse stopped.

Years later, while attending college, she learned Thurmond had ongoing access to another child near the same age she had been when the abuse began.

Brasfield said the victim questioned whether anything could happen after so much time had passed, but ultimately decided to report the abuse anyway.

When she reported the abuse in 2024, she first contacted the Peachtree City Police Department, which then referred the case to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office because abuse had also occurred at Thurmond’s Newnan residence.

Coweta County’s case was ultimately tried first, though Fayette County still has pending charges tied to incidents that allegedly occurred in Peachtree City.

When she reported the abuse, she also told investigators about another girl who had once disclosed inappropriate conduct after spending the night at Thurmond’s home years earlier.

That woman, now an adult, also confirmed the abuse and testified about it during trial.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at Thurmond’s residence and discovered digital evidence corroborating the allegations, including photographs and a video tied to the abuse.

Authorities also uncovered evidence involving a third victim — a child who had endured abuse for years.

Thurmond was ultimately convicted on 11 counts, including aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual exploitation of children involving three victims.

Abuse hidden for years

Brasfield described the case as an example of why delayed reporting is common in child sexual abuse cases.

“Delayed disclosure by no means equals fabrication.”

According to testimony presented during trial, the youngest victim initially denied anything was happening, even after investigators began looking into Thurmond.

“She wasn’t willing to come forward,” Brasfield said. “I think what she was saying was she didn’t want to be exposed as having been a victim. She didn’t know what the fallout was going to be.”

Investigators eventually uncovered video evidence involving the child on Thurmond’s phone and digital accounts.

The abuse had allegedly begun before the girl entered kindergarten and continued for years.

“It was going on regularly for basically her entire childhood,” Brasfield said. “Through elementary school and through middle school.”

Brasfield said the child later testified during the trial about years of abuse.

A plea deal rejected

Brasfield said Thurmond was offered multiple plea agreements that would have spared the victims from testifying publicly about the abuse.

The first offer would have allowed Thurmond to plead guilty in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence with the possibility of parole.

“I felt like, if he really took responsibility, did not put the victims through this court process, much less this trial, I was willing to go lower than I otherwise would,” Brasfield said.

After Thurmond rejected that offer, prosecutors proposed a harsher agreement that would have required him to serve the full 30 years in prison without parole eligibility.

Brasfield said he refused that offer as well.

“And then from there, there were no more offers,” she said.

The trial

The trial began April 28 with jury selection. Testimony started the following day.

Brasfield said the first day of testimony consisted almost entirely of the three victims describing what Thurmond had done to them.

“It was just one after the other of these young women, aged 22 now to 16, talking about what he did to them.”

The jury deliberated less than an hour before returning guilty verdicts on all counts.

Jurors later remained in the courtroom for sentencing and several stayed afterward to speak with the first victim.

“Several of them said, ‘I didn’t want to be on this jury. I don’t think I ever wanted to be on a jury, but I’m really glad I did.’”

During sentencing, Judge Bendinger praised the first victim for coming forward and holding Thurmond accountable.

Brasfield described the judge’s remarks as deeply emotional and forceful.

“He referred to our victim as a living hero,” Brasfield said. “He said she dragged this from the darkness into the light.”

Judge Bendinger sentenced Thurmond to the maximum penalty allowed under the law.

“He got every last day that the law allows him to be sentenced to,” Brasfield said. “Every charge was the maximum sentence, and the judge ran them consecutive to one another.”

A message for survivors

Brasfield noted that Georgia law changed in 2012 to eliminate the statute of limitations for many child molestation and aggravated child molestation charges involving crimes committed after that date. She said survivors often wrongly assume too much time has passed for prosecutors to act.

Brasfield said she hopes the case sends a message to survivors who may believe too much time has passed to report abuse.

“The passage of time by no means erases what happened to them,” Brasfield said. “You never know whose life you could be saving or whose abuse you could be corroborating or preventing by coming forward.”

She said the first victim’s decision to speak up almost certainly protected another child.

According to testimony, the abuse of the youngest victim was still ongoing when Thurmond was arrested in 2024.

Asked whether the first victim effectively rescued the younger child from future abuse, Brasfield did not hesitate.

“Yes,” she said. “One hundred percent.”

Brasfield said Fayette County’s remaining case could ultimately be placed on the dead docket because Thurmond is unlikely to ever leave prison unless his Coweta County conviction is overturned on appeal.

Still, she said prosecutors are unlikely to dismiss the Fayette charges outright while appeals remain possible.