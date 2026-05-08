Mowell Cup Winners Announced as Tradition Enters 61st Year

The 2026 Mowell Cup winners have been announced, marking the 61st year the Fayette County tradition has honored graduating seniors for character, leadership, and community impact.

Each student was selected by faculty and staff at their school as the senior who best represents character both in and out of the classroom.

“It’s given to the most outstanding senior, and the faculty and staff vote on it,” said David Mowell, president of Mowell Funeral Home and Cremation Service. “It’s not the smartest kid, not the fastest kid, but one of those kids everybody wants to be around.”

The award, presented annually at each of Fayette County’s five public high schools, includes a silver trophy and a $1,000 scholarship funded through the Mowell Family Foundation. The scholarship is paid directly to the student’s college or post-secondary institution.

This year’s recipients are Mary Elise Byers of Whitewater High School, Nabiha Bhamani of Fayette County High School, Andrew Deng of McIntosh High School, Ella Campbell of Starr’s Mill High School, and Gabrielle Ferguson of Sandy Creek High School.

A tradition rooted in community

Now in its sixth decade, the Mowell Cup reflects the broader mission of Mowell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, which operates chapels and offices in both Peachtree City and Fayetteville.

Mowell said the award is one way the family-owned business stays connected to the community they have served for generations.

“To me, the Mowell Cup is a way for us to just connect and be part of the community,” he said.

That connection extends across the funeral home’s work. The organization assists more than 650 families each year across Fayette, Coweta, Clayton, Henry, and Fulton counties, with about 75% of those served in Fayette County.

“Our mission is to recognize and honor with compassion and respect the value of a life lived,” Mowell said. “Our purpose is to provide a time and place for families to come together to gather, reflect, celebrate and heal.”

Within that philosophy, graduation represents a different kind of milestone—one that marks the beginning of a new chapter.

Recognizing character, not just achievement

Unlike academic or athletic awards, the Mowell Cup focuses on character and presence within a school community.

Teachers and faculty—those who interact with students daily—select the recipient they believe best reflects integrity, leadership, and kindness.

“And so the teachers know, and the faculty knows which students represent that,” Mowell said.

The addition of the scholarship component is a more recent development. The Mowell Family Foundation, established in 2019, now funds the $1,000 awards, which are sent directly to students’ colleges or universities.

A legacy that spans generations

The Mowell name has been part of Fayette County for decades, and the family business continues to grow into its next generation.

David Mowell represents the third generation of leadership. His son, Harrison, works in the business, as well as his other daughter-in-law, continuing the family’s presence in daily operations.

The continuity reflects the same long-term commitment behind the Mowell Cup itself—a tradition that has connected generations of students to the community.

Over the years, that connection has come full circle in unexpected ways. Mowell recalled that one of the first recipients, Howell McElroy, later went on to produce and engrave the very trophies awarded to future winners.

Stories like that, he said, show how recognition at graduation can carry forward long after students leave high school.

As the Mowell Cup enters its seventh decade, the goal remains unchanged: to honor the students who leave a lasting impression on their schools and their community—not just for what they accomplish, but for who they are.