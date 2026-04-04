Question Mark on College: Help! All She’s Doing are AI Essays

Dear Mark,

I’m at a loss and honestly a little embarrassed that I didn’t catch this sooner. My daughter is a junior, a strong student, has always been responsible, and I just found out she’s been using ChatGPT to do her school assignments. Not just to check her work or brainstorm. To actually write the papers and complete the assignments.

When I confronted her about it, she barely blinked. She said everyone does it. She said her teachers can’t prove anything. She even pulled up a conversation where she had the AI do a full history paper and said it took her only four minutes.

I don’t know what’s worse: that she’s doing it, or that she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with it.

She’s applying to college in seven months. If she’s outsourcing her schoolwork to AI right now, what does that mean for her writing skills? Her thinking skills? And honestly, what happens if an admissions officer asks her to write something in person?

I want to address this the right way, not just punish her and move on. What do I actually do here?

Sincerely,

Worried Mom

Dear Worried Mom,

I hear you, and you’re not alone. Not even close.

A Pew Research Center survey of 1,458 U.S. teens found that 54% have used AI chatbots to help with schoolwork. One in ten say they do all or most of their assignments with AI assistance. And 59% of teenagers believe AI-assisted cheating happens regularly at their school. Your daughter’s “everyone does it” isn’t just a deflection. It’s a pretty accurate description of where things stand right now.

But here’s the thing: knowing how widespread this is shouldn’t make you feel better. It should sharpen your focus. Because in seven months, your daughter is going to submit applications to colleges. And the students who’ve been doing their own thinking, the ones who can actually write without a prompt, articulate an idea without an algorithm, are going to have a genuine advantage. Here’s what you can actually do about it.

Start with a real conversation, not a verdict.

The four-minute history paper that didn’t register as wrong to her? That tells you something important: your daughter doesn’t yet understand what she’s trading. She sees efficiency. She doesn’t see what’s eroding.

Start there. Not with punishment, but with a question: “When a college professor calls on you in class, or asks you to write an in-class essay, what happens?” College removes most of the scaffolding. There’s no AI allowed in a chemistry exam, no chatbot during a professor’s office hours, no algorithm to help you recover when a roommate conflict needs a real conversation. The skills she’s skipping right now are the ones she’ll need most in about twelve months.

This conversation works best when it’s curious, not combative. Ask her to walk you through how she used AI this week, not to catch her, but to understand. You’ll learn more in those fifteen minutes than in any amount of account monitoring.

Address the essay situation directly.

Here’s the practical reality for college applications: admissions officers read thousands of essays. They are getting very good at recognizing AI-generated writing, not because it’s bad, but because it’s frictionless. It has no awkward pauses, no quirky metaphors only a teenager would use, no sentence that trails off because the writer couldn’t quite figure out how to say what they meant.

That stuff, the imperfect, specific, genuinely human version of who your daughter is, is exactly what admissions officers are looking for. It’s her actual competitive advantage. And if it’s been handed to an algorithm for the last year, she may have forgotten what her own voice sounds like.

The practical fix: start having her tell you about her ideas before she writes anything. Out loud. In her own words. Then write from that. The AI can help clean up grammar. It should not be supplying the thinking.

Set a clear and enforceable boundary around schoolwork.

This isn’t about banning AI, it’s about defining what “her work” means going forward. Have a direct conversation about where the line is in your house: AI can be a research tool, a spell-checker, a brainstorming prompt. It cannot write the paper.

The reason this matters isn’t just academic integrity. It’s that the habits formed in junior year travel with her. One in five teens in lower-income households and 7% of teens in higher-income households are doing most of their schoolwork with AI help, according to Pew, but the students who arrive at college without independent writing and thinking skills face a hard adjustment regardless of income bracket. College professors aren’t forgiving, deadlines don’t care, and the gap between “I can make AI write it” and “I can actually think through an argument” becomes visible fast.

Rebuild the muscle intentionally.

If she’s been outsourcing her thinking for a while, some deliberate practice will help. She could set aside time each week for writing without AI, even journaling, a few paragraphs about something that happened or something she thinks about. The goal isn’t polished output. The goal is to get her back in the habit of working through ideas herself.

This also sets her up for something specific: most competitive colleges have moved toward requiring writing samples submitted on-site, writing supplements that can be verified, and, in some cases, interviews designed to test whether the written application matches the actual student. The best defense against any of that is a student who genuinely knows what they think and can say it.

Seven months is enough time if you start now.

Junior year is crunch time for a lot of reasons. But this is fixable. Your daughter is a strong student. The capacity is there. What she needs is a reason to use it, and a parent who understands what’s actually at stake here, which you clearly do.

The students who win in college aren’t the ones who avoid AI. They’re the ones who developed the judgment to use it wisely and the confidence to trust their own minds when it matters. Help her become that student. You’ve got time.

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