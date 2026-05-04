Fayette County Honored with Georgia County Excellence Award

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA – Fayette County was recently recognized with a 2026 Georgia County Excellence Award for its Pre-Hospital Blood Transfusion Program. Hosted jointly by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) and Georgia Trend magazine, the awards program honors innovative and cost-effective county programs that meet the needs of citizens while enhancing their quality of life. Fayette County was one of six 2026 County Excellence Award recipients honored during ACCG’s Annual Conference at the Savannah Convention Center in Chatham County.

“Our blood administration program has been a life-changer for patients requiring trauma care and resuscitation in Fayette County. Administering blood and blood products for trauma and other medical bleeding conditions while transporting to the trauma center equates to lives saved. This is the gold standard for trauma resuscitation and medical bleeding emergencies in the pre-hospital environment, and we are proud to be on the cutting-edge of this standard. There is no better procedure for these patients outside the surgical suite.” Fire Chief Jeffrey Hill, said.



Executive Director Dave Wills said the award recognizes innovation.

“The Georgia County Excellence Awards is an annual program that recognizes innovative spirit and inenuity of Georgia’s counties and their leaders,” Wills said. “We are grateful to our partners at Georgia Trend for their continued efforts to acknowledge the outstanding work of our local governments.”

Every second matters to the Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services, a shared conviction that led to the launch of the Fayette County Pre-Hospital Blood Transfusion program. The initiative delivers life-saving blood products to critically ill or injured patients before they reach the hospital. Designed to provide early intervention for individuals experiencing severe hemorrhage or traumatic shock, the program fills the gap when delays in treatment can significantly increase the risk of death. By enabling the use of balanced blood products directly in the field, this program supports the shift toward modern, evidence-based trauma. These eﬀorts help stabilize patients sooner, improve the eﬀectiveness of trauma care, and increase the likelihood of survival before reaching the hospital.

Learn more about this award-winning project in the upcoming June issue of Georgia Trend magazine.