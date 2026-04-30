Coweta Commissioner Jeff Fisher Joins Meriwether as Deputy Administrator

Coweta County Commissioner Jeff Fisher has been hired as Deputy County Administrator in Meriwether County, beginning April 20.

Fisher said he applied for the position in February and was officially brought on about a week and a half ago. The hire was publicly announced at the Meriwether County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, April 28, the first meeting held since he began the role.

“This was a great opportunity,” Fisher said. “I feel very fortunate to be here.”

Fisher described the role as similar to his previous position as assistant city manager in Senoia, but on a larger scale. Meriwether County serves roughly 22,000 residents, compared to Senoia’s population of about 6,500.

“The county administration—it’s really a parallel job,” Fisher said. “But we’ve got more of a budget and more people over here.”

He said his early days in the role have focused on meeting staff and identifying areas where his prior experience may be useful, including planning and zoning.

“There’s a lot over here that I believe I can offer,” Fisher said. “There’s also a lot of things that I wish to learn… which I look forward to.”

Balancing roles

Fisher confirmed he intends to continue serving on the Coweta County Commission while working in Meriwether County. He said county leadership there has indicated they will work with his schedule to allow him to attend meetings.

“They said they would work with me on that,” Fisher said.

With Greenville, Meriwether County’s seat, about 25 miles from Senoia, Fisher said he will not need to relocate.

Fisher, who began serving on the commission in January 2025, previously spent a decade in elected leadership in Senoia, including time as mayor from 2009 to 2019. He later transitioned into city administration before leaving the city in 2024.

Prior to his work in local government, Fisher served 12 years in the military and 24 years with the FBI before retiring.

“I’ve been in public service my entire life,” he said. “It’s a good feeling when you can actually give back to the community.”

New chapter after Senoia

Fisher’s departure from Senoia came amid an ongoing legal dispute involving the city and former officials, previously reported by The Citizen.

In a statement provided to The Citizen, Fisher said he disputes the allegations but declined to address specifics while the matter remains active.

“I want to be clear that I strongly dispute those claims,” Fisher said. “However, out of respect for the appropriate legal and administrative processes, I’m limited in what I can say at this time.”

He added that he expects the matter to be resolved through the legal process.

“I believe the full context and facts will come to light through the proper process,” Fisher said.

Fisher said his focus is now on his new role in Meriwether County.

“My priority is moving forward—serving my new organization with the same dedication and transparency that has guided my career,” he said.

Looking ahead

Fisher said he and his family had considered opportunities across multiple states before accepting the Meriwether position and are grateful to remain in the region.

He described the new workplace as welcoming and energetic, with opportunities to build on existing county operations.

“It’s brand new. It’s fresh. There’s a lot of energy,” Fisher said.

As he settles into the role, Fisher said his goal remains consistent with his decades in public service: helping local government function effectively and serve residents.

“My focus remains on delivering results, supporting the community, and working collaboratively with elected officials and staff,” he said.