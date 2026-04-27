Fayette County Honors History at All Victim Marker Ceremony

On March 12, 2026, community members gathered for the All Victim Marker Ceremony, a powerful moment of remembrance, truth, and healing hosted by the Fayette County Community Remembrance Coalition (FCCRC). The ceremony marked an important step in honoring lives lost to injustice while acknowledging difficult chapters in the county’s history.

Co-chairs Jan Bryant and Tameca Smith welcomed attendees and emphasized the importance of preserving these stories so they are not forgotten. “This marker stands as a reminder that history must be remembered honestly, and by recognizing these victims and sharing their stories, we honor their lives and ensure their memory is not lost,” said Tameca Smith.

The event also recognized the dedication of coalition members and community partners whose efforts made the ceremony possible. Attendees were encouraged to visit the Legacy Memorial at the Fayette County Library, to learn more about the individuals honored on the marker.

As the ceremony concluded, speakers reflected on the responsibility of remembrance. Jan Bryant noted that honest reflection creates space for understanding, healing, and a stronger commitment to justice for future generations. The marker now stands as a symbol of dignity, truth, and accountability, honoring the past while calling the community toward continued compassion and unity.

Placed alongside a nearby Confederate monument, the marker reflects the layered history of Fayette County. While the Confederate monument represents an earlier public narrative, the All Victim Marker centers individuals who were long excluded from that story. Together, these markers broaden public understanding of history, inviting reflection on how memory evolves and how communities can hold multiple truths while working toward a more honest account of the past.

May this moment continue to inspire reflection, deepen understanding, and support ongoing work toward a more just and compassionate community.

Photos from the ceremony are included with this article. A video recap featuring highlights, remarks from speakers, and images from the day can be viewed here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/14k6QSkNsPReL6mdZO5y7LwEJEeT4UdLV/view?usp=sharing.

If you’d like to learn more about the important work of the Fayette County Community Remembrance Coalition (FCCRC), please read this article as well: https://thecitizen.com/2026/02/04/remembering-fayette-countys-history-of-racial-violence-and-resilience/. Also, To learn more about getting involved with the FCCRC, please email [email protected].