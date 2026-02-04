Remembering Fayette County’s History of Racial Violence and Resilience

Claire Kaufman
Share this Post
Views 200 | Comments 0

Community members participating in a soil collection ceremony.

Remembering Fayette County’s History of Racial Violence and Resilience

Claire Kaufman

Community members participating in a soil collection ceremony.

Share this Post
Views 200 | Comments 0

In Fayette County, some of the most important lessons of Black History Month are found close to home, rooted in the land, institutions, and communities that still exist today, even if their stories have often been overlooked.

Jan Bryant, co-chair of the Fayette County Community Remembrance Coalition (FCCRC), stresses the importance of understanding this local history. For Bryant, Black History Month is not just about remembering injustice; it is about recognizing resilience, leadership, and the ways Black residents shaped Fayette County despite being excluded from public systems. When schools and institutions failed Black families, communities stepped in. Black churches became centers not only of worship but also of education. Flat Rock (AME) Church in Fayetteville and Holly Grove African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Peachtree City established schools for Black children when the county would not.

One of FCCRC’s main goals is helping residents understand that racial injustice happened locally. Bryant says, “Racial injustice isn’t just in history books. It happened here to people who lived and worked in this county.” Through research supported by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), FCCRC has documented multiple lynchings in Fayette County, with more cases still under investigation. Individuals memorialized include:

  • Clarke Edmundson — October 17, 1875, Fayetteville, GA 
  • George Spear — October 10, 1875, Fayetteville, GA
  • Millie Johnson — July 28, 1880, Fayette County/Clayton County, GA
  • Bob Thompson — July 28, 1880, Fayette County/Clayton County, GA
  • Dug Hazleton — August 11, 1893, near Line Creek, Fayette County, GA
  • Thomas Linton — May 20, 1899, Camp Creek community, Fayetteville, GA
  • Jim Bennett — October 15, 1908, Fayette County, GA
  • Bud Crosby — February 17, 1918, near Aberdeen (now Peachtree City), GA
  • Charles Kelly — July 31, 1919, Woolsey, GA 

Additional victims connected to Starr’s Mill, Harrison Hastings, Anderson Williams, and others are still being identified.

As part of its work, the FCCRC collects soil from locations as close as possible to where individuals were lynched, with each Soil Jar labeled with the victim’s name, date of death, and location. Displaying the soil makes these lives and deaths tangible, emphasizing that these individuals mattered and will not be forgotten. 

The soil collection process is deeply meaningful, bringing community members together to honor victims of racial terror, as shown in photographs from the ceremonies attached to this article. A Legacy Memorial is currently housed at the Fayette County Library, where visitors can learn more about each individual’s story. FCCRC is also working with local leaders to permanently add the victims’ names to a memorial outside the historic Fayette County Courthouse, planned for installation in spring 2026. While acknowledging the pain these stories carry, FCCRC co-chair Jan Bryant emphasizes their importance: “Remembering these victims is about truth and healing. Naming them helps the community understand how racial violence shaped Fayette County.”

Bryant believes confronting this imbalance is essential for the community to truly learn from its past. She emphasizes, “Black people built much of Fayette County from the ground up and deserve credit for it. The goal is not to erase history but to tell it fully. Educate yourself and know the contributions Black residents have made and continue to make.” Embracing Fayette County’s full history celebrates that resilience and those contributions while shaping a more inclusive future. Remembering those memorialized by FCCRC fosters understanding, healing, and a community defined by truth, respect, and pride.To learn more about getting involved with the FCCRC, please email [email protected].

Caption: An empty soil jar prepared for a ceremony honoring Dug Hazleton who was lynched near Line Creek in Fayette County, Georgia.
Caption: Community members collecting soil, to honor those who were lynched.
Caption: Legacy Memorial display at the Fayette County Library, pictured with Fayette County Community Remembrance Coalition (FCCRC) Co-Chairs Jan Bryant (left) and Tameca Smith (right).
Caption: Background information on the individuals named in the article who were killed due to racial injustice.
Caption: Background information on the Fayette County Community Remembrance Coalition (FCCRC).
Claire Kaufman

Claire Kaufman

Claire Kaufman lives in Peachtree City with her family and appreciates the strong sense of connection within the Fayette County community. A transplant from California, she has enjoyed getting to know the area and becoming involved locally. With experience across both the nonprofit and corporate sectors, Claire has dedicated her career to driving community impact and meaningful change.

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Columnists

By Chris Doane February 4, 2026

Jet Fuel In The Flint: What The Latest Spill At ...
Jet Fuel In The Flint: What The Latest Spill At ...

Business

By Leonardo McClarty CCE February 4, 2026

The Case for a Broader Housing Spectrum in Fayet...
The Case for a Broader Housing Spectrum in Fayet...

Columnists

By Rick Ryckeley February 4, 2026

Exploding Kittens
Exploding Kittens

Columnists

By Dave Aycock February 4, 2026

Dancing With Doubt: The Art of Being Gracefully ...
Dancing With Doubt: The Art of Being Gracefully ...

Columnists

By Ellie White-Stevens January 31, 2026

Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Comm...
Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Comm...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top